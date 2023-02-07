ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 21

Scott Bates
3d ago

Energy consumers pick up the bill for unreliable energy, green energy investors getting rich, Wyoming becoming an environmental dumping ground and the wind power going to California.

Reply(1)
5
Linda Harborth
3d ago

Supposedly green (expensive, dirty) energy is killing the average consumer. America needs to return to the tried and true, very reliable and cheaper, coal and natural gas power plants. The article even said that Dry Forks was cheaper, more reliable, and cleaner (no expensive, dirty batteries) than wind or solar. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this out.

Reply
2
Johan Ohnstad
3d ago

trying to recoup losses on the renewable grid that doesn't work

Reply
10
Related
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues statement on gas price increases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement Monday on rising gasoline prices, which were expected to continue falling but have not. His full statement follows:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning...
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislations can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
WYOMING STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren’t carried out, but many...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Property Tax Relief Bills Die After Freedom Caucus Blocks Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last of a pair of bills the Wyoming Legislature was considering to change the state Constitution and reclassify residential property so it is not lumped in with industrial and agriculture properties failed Wednesday. Lawmakers became interested in the idea after...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy