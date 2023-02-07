Read full article on original website
Scott Bates
3d ago
Energy consumers pick up the bill for unreliable energy, green energy investors getting rich, Wyoming becoming an environmental dumping ground and the wind power going to California.
Reply(1)
5
Linda Harborth
3d ago
Supposedly green (expensive, dirty) energy is killing the average consumer. America needs to return to the tried and true, very reliable and cheaper, coal and natural gas power plants. The article even said that Dry Forks was cheaper, more reliable, and cleaner (no expensive, dirty batteries) than wind or solar. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this out.
Reply
2
Johan Ohnstad
3d ago
trying to recoup losses on the renewable grid that doesn't work
Reply
10
Related
Gephardt Daily
Gov. Cox issues statement on gas price increases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement Monday on rising gasoline prices, which were expected to continue falling but have not. His full statement follows:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning...
buckrail.com
Wyoming coal-fired power plant defies the odds of energy costs in the U.S.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Commercial Exemption, Wyoming Drone Trespass Bill Won’t Pass, Critics say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reiterating concerns that a drone trespass bill would cramp commercial applications, critics said the measure won’t fly without an exception for drones used by business and agencies. Senate File 34 would “make erroneous flight a crime” and impossible for insurance...
county17.com
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislations can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
oilcity.news
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
knpr
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enou
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren’t carried out, but many...
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief Bills Die After Freedom Caucus Blocks Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last of a pair of bills the Wyoming Legislature was considering to change the state Constitution and reclassify residential property so it is not lumped in with industrial and agriculture properties failed Wednesday. Lawmakers became interested in the idea after...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Sign Bill One Step Closer To Law After Committee Approval
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Posting false “no trespassing” signs should amount to hunter harassment, according to a bill that came one step closer to becoming Wyoming law Thursday. House Bill 147 got unanimous approval from the Senate Travel, Recreation Wildlife And Cultural Resources...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Comments / 21