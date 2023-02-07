ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Athletes Are Getting Paid

When Oregon decided last year to allow high school athletes to partake in NIL deals—a partnership which allows student athletes to profit from a brand using their “name, image, and likeness”—sports apparel brands like Portland Gear had to act fast. Marcus Harvey knew who his first calls would be.
Rex Putnam HS senior Emma McDonald reaches 1,000-point milestone

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a senior who plays a sport during every season for Rex Putnam High School but basketball is her biggest love. Emma McDonald is having a ball senior year at Milwaukie’s Rex Putnam High School. “No breaks for...
Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
Woodshop fire interrupts classes at N Portland high school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire interrupted classes at Roosevelt High School in north Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At about 1 p.m., fire crews responded to the school on North Central Street. They found a fire in the school’s woodshop sawdust collection hopper, placed at the exterior of the building.
A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys

Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980

The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
