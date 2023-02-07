About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said.PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme.But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support they were entitled to.The redemption rate is still decent, PayPoint said, and is broadly comparable with similar schemes, like the warm home discount.Final redemptions of over...

