BBC
Energy support scheme: Final batch of £600 vouchers in the post
The final batch of the 500,000 energy support vouchers for Northern Ireland households has been sent, the Post Office has confirmed. The scheme, which began on 2 January, has been completed weeks ahead of its original end-of-February target. About 80% of the £600 vouchers, which were given to keypad and...
One in five November energy vouchers expired without being claimed – PayPoint
About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said.PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme.But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support they were entitled to.The redemption rate is still decent, PayPoint said, and is broadly comparable with similar schemes, like the warm home discount.Final redemptions of over...
BBC
Energy bills extra support ruled out by chancellor
Households are unlikely to get extra support with energy bills from April, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said. Energy bills for a typical household are set to rise from £2,500 to £3,000 a year and a £400 discount will also end. The government has been under pressure to...
We give out £2.7m in grants as our total raised hits £4m
The total raised by The Independent’s cost of living appeal in partnership with the Evening Standard has passed the £4m mark – with more than two-thirds of this amount already given out in grants to charities helping the most disadvantaged people across the UK.With food, energy and water prices continuing to rise, charity bosses hailed our appeal as “a game changer” that will support people left behind by the cost of living crisis while struggling parents called it “a godsend”. Our grants will provide winter help, such as food, fuel vouchers, warm places to meet, activities for young people and...
