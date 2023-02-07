Read full article on original website
Calendar for Saturday, Feb. 11
Movies in the park return to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater with "The Wiz" on Sunday, Feb. 26. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets and watch on a 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers not allowed; food available for purchase. Free parking at Post Oak Mall. No pets. Information: 979-764-3486 or email parks@cstx.gov.
Calendar for Friday, Feb. 10
Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Hines will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church (217 W. 26th St. in Bryan). An awarding winning musician, Aloia has sung with the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Chamber Choir and at the Marlboro Music Festival. Hines is director for the newly launched Padanaram Chamber Music Festival, a classical music festival in Massachusetts.
Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 9
Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan...
Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 8
The Texas A&M MSC Town Hall Spring Concert Series continues with its second installment at 7 p.m. Friday at Aggie Park (behind Kyle Field) with Beatnik Bandits and Gray Falls playing on Wood Stage. The concert series continues with performances on March 25 and April 14. For information about upcoming artists for the series, follow MSC Town Hall on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 8
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Jada Malone and Sydnee Roby. (air date February 7, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Unity to open Agatha Christie's classic "The Mousetrap"
Audiences love Agatha Christie's stage mystery "The Mousetrap" so much that it has had the longest run of any play in the world. For some 29,000 performances, audiences have flocked to London's West End to see the play, which ran continuously from 1952 through March 2020, when COVID-19 did the unthinkable and shut down the production.
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April
Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
The Aggie Softball Hour: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Aggie Softball Hour, featuring Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford. Guests include Trinity Cannon and Madison Preston. (air date February 7, 2023) The Aggie Softball Hour originates from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Davenport's rebounding prowess powers College Station girls basketball team over Brenham
Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play. Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets...
Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
Bryan girls basketball team beats Harker Heights, to play bi-district game Monday
Junior Taler Thornton scored 17 points and freshman Avery Archer added nine points as the Bryan girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 64-40 District 12-6A victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Bryan celebrated Senior Night and honored its parents in prepping for the...
College Station's Martinez-Brown leads large contingent of BV all-staters in Class 5A
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Rudder boys basketball team loses to hungry Montgomery Lake Creek 55-48
The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory. Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The...
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open ITA National Indoors against No. 17 San Diego
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The winner advances to face either Auburn or Ohio State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. A&M (6-0)...
Bryan City Council approves health and wellness contract for Bryan firefighters
The city of Bryan showed its support for the health and well-being of firefighters Tuesday after the Bryan City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract to facilitate a Health and Wellness initiative for the fire department, which could extend to other Bryan personnel. “This is new for everybody. Both departments,...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins to set up district tiebreaker game
The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night. Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
