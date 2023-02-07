ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 144

Jackie
3d ago

this country is insane a communist country should never never have been allowed to buy any property any land any energy company anything in this United States what the hell is wrong with this country

Reply(12)
84
Julie Overby Culp
3d ago

What a great, brilliant idea! Now if we can get more states where they own land to follow suit. No permits (we've that before). We're running out of options to stop what's in store for us.

Reply(1)
58
Gene CoTe
3d ago

Shame it took a. "Weather Balloon??" to come to this security issue, But, I think the fox has already been in the henhouse, and back out again...

Reply(1)
39
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Fox News

961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy