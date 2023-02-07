Salma Hayek credits Adam Sandler for helping her move on from ‘sexy’ roles: ‘I was typecast for a long time’

Read full article on original website
Related
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
A Delta airlines passenger said that he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant, who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Pennsylvania mom murdered by business partner who transferred money within hours of disappearance: authorities
The business partner of slain Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown was arrested this week for her slaying, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced.
Anna Faris, 46, strips down for Super Bowl ad, calls the experience 'thrilling'
Anna Faris went nude in a spicy Super Bowl ad at 46 years old and gushed about the "thrilling" experience in new interview.
Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, has hired Alice Corfield to be her private secretary amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-alls.
Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash
Candace Cameron Bure denounced cancel culture in a new interview, after facing controversy for her comments on "traditional marriage" last year.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in hot water with his party for saying 'woke' Democrats drive away minority voters
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams accused woke Democrats of driving away minority voters while commenting on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Lindsay Clancy's husband 'begged kids to breathe' after MA mom allegedly 'heard voices' to kill them
Duxbury, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, 32, was arraigned in a hospital on charges connected to the murders of her three children, whom she allegedly killed before attempting suicide.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Ex-Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death 'swarmed' Black Army vet and beat him 3 days earlier: lawsuit
Five Memphis police officers who allegedly beat Tyre Nichols to death attacked another black man three days earlier, according to a recently filed lawsuit
Internet shreds Biden’s IRS plan to target workers' tips: 'Finally, we're gonna take down the rich waitresses'
Many criticized the Biden administration's IRS after the federal agency announced a proposal that would track waiters' tips for tax compliance purposes.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
Hunter Biden proposed his firm's office space with 'separate entrance' for new hire of Beijing-backed firm
Hunter Biden in 2015 sent a proposal to BHR Partners team about hiring a new employee who could work out of the Rosemont Seneca office space as a liaison between U.S. and China teams.
Harrison Ford doesn't care what people think: 'I know who the f--- I am at this point'
In a candid interview, Harrison Ford shared his thoughts on the public's perception of him, clarifying that he is confident in his identity and how he has lived his life.
Texas woman finds Apple AirTag taped under car used to track her
A Texas woman reportedly found an Apple AirTag taped to the bottom of her car on Sunday after receiving an alert that the device was traveling with her.
Conservatives and liberals slam Biden on Twitter after he goes off script in SOTU, says US needs 'oil and gas'
Conservatives and liberals roasted Biden on Twitter after he admitted the U.S. would need oil and gas production for the next decade, prompting applause and jeers.
Fox News
961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0