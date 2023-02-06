ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhvfM_0keXyNsD00
It was a long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, who responded to two separate middle schools on Monday. Photo Credit: Charles County Board of Educaiton / Charles County Sheriff

Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say.

The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6 at Davis Middle School, when administrators were advised that a student was in possession of a knife.

Investigators were able to locate the student and seized the knife while the students were in the lunch room.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student cannot be criminally charged due to his age under Maryland law, though his parents were notified and a report was filed to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

Later in the day, deputies responded to Milton Somers Middle School, when some students were involved in a pre-arranged fight that made the rounds on social media.

Investigators said that the fight was scheduled to take place after classes were dismissed, but it broke out earlier in the day outside a classroom, leaving two students with minor injuries.

The parents of both students involved were also contacted.

 A sheriff’s spokesperson said that “Parents are urged to monitor their children’s phones and activity and talk with them about inappropriate behavior, such as assaults, and the criminal charges they could face and or disciplinary action they could receive at the school.”

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Comments / 8

MetroMike
3d ago

Keep the community growing at a fast pace and these type of things will keep happening. The school district will not do anything to try to deter things like this from accuring until it is to late. We need metal doctors and scanners at the entrance of all schools here in Charles County. We need to support our Police officers more then we are currently

Reply(1)
2
Related
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

First Suspect Apprehended After Laurel Shopping Center Murder

Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed a New Carrollton man outside of a Laurel shopping center earlier this week, authorities announced. Rakyia Talley, 46, of Laurel, is the first suspect to be arrested and taken into custody following the fatal shooting of Antwaun D. Conyers earlier this week, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
LANHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
474K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy