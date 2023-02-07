The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team swept the top five spots in all four events during a 145.35-109.325 Big Eight dual win over Madison West on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Verona High School. Annika Rufenacht won three of the four events. She finished first on balance beam (9.625), uneven bars (9.55) and...

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO