Verona, WI

Girls basketball: Verona picks up Big Eight road win over Sun Prairie East

The Verona girls basketball team’s quest for an unbeaten Big Eight Conference championship continued with a 78-25 win over Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Sun Prairie East High School. Junior guards Reagan Briggs and Taylor Stremlow led the Wildcats (18-2, 17-0 Big Eight) with 21 and...
Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina

Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
Verona Area School District donates $250K to new hockey arena project

The capital campaign to build a second hockey arena got a major boost after the Verona Area School District Board of Education approved donating $250,000 to the project during a board meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at Verona Area High School. Lesley Steffin, of Fitchburg, has three children who play...
Verona Area School District: Budget planning for 2023-24 includes teachers, staff

When charting a financial path for the 2023-24 budget that may give a raise to teachers, Verona Area School District District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese lives by the slogan, “embrace the unknown.”. Wiese updated the Verona Board of Education on the district’s early 2023-24 budget planning...
