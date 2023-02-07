ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early

ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?

Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking possibility of snow in north Georgia for the weekend

ATLANTA - There is a lot of buzz on social media in Georgia about the possibility of some winter weather this weekend. The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking a complex weather system that will bring mostly rain, but keeping on the possibility there could be a changeover in some areas early Sunday morning.
GEORGIA STATE
specialtycropindustry.com

Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze

One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia

"It can be a little alarming initially, but they are mild-mannered animals. They were actually pre-selected because of their temperament." New science shows pediatric traumatic brain injuries can be linked to illnesses and biological issues. Help animals by getting back at your ex. Updated: 4 hours ago. Single Atlantans can...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Help the Atlanta Humane Society by getting back at your ex!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Love stinks. Now, single Atlantans can take that phrase to a whole new level this Valentine’s Day. For $10, the Atlanta Humane Society will let their adoptable cats go to the bathroom, so to speak, on the name of your ex. They will...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Will Georgia see snow this weekend?

Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FBI data reveals Georgia has fourth most animal abuse cases in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a new study, Georgia has the fourth most animal abuse offenses in the United States. The study finds that more than 10 million animals die each year from abuse in the United States alone. Officials from Veterinarians.org analyzed data from the FBI...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia workers who care for people with disabilities in line for pay hike, but advocates say more needed

Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department […] The post Georgia workers who care for people with disabilities in line for pay hike, but advocates say more needed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy