Columbia Falls, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Historic photos of Charlie Russell in Montana

Photos of famed "cowboy artist," Charles Marion Russell, when he lived and worked in Montana. Location Ventures, based in South Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Approves Ordinances to Limit Structure Occupancy in Parks

In response to the chronic encampment of homeless people in downtown Kalispell’s Depot Park gazebo, which prompted a slew of complaints to city officials, the Kalispell City Council on Feb. 6 approved three ordinances designed to limit occupancy in public parks facilities. The newly adopted ordinances prohibit personal items within public facilities, prohibit the erection of personal structures in parks and limit a person’s occupancy to 150 minutes in a covered structure.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Cabin Fever Days Approaching Once Again

With promising weather in the forecast, Cabin Fever Days is gearing up to once again bring three days of food and festivities to Martin City, Hungry Horse and Coram this weekend. This year’s event will raise money for the fire departments in Hungry Horse and Martin City, as well as...
MARTIN CITY, MT
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Sales Quantities

This is one of my most complex (and comprehensive) charts, so I refresh and share it often. Flathead County-wide, single-family residences (not condos or townhomes) having been sold (by month) for prices between $250,000 and $899,999, for the last seven (7) years (quantities as clustered vertical columns, median days from listing to contract as same-color solid lines, and median sold price percentage of original list price as same-color dashed lines). I had to alter the markers for January 2023, as there are no trend lines for 2023 yet — just special-shaped golden markers.
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Chamber Focuses on Legislation that Supports a Healthy Workforce

As bills continue to make their way through the state Legislature, officials with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce have outlined their agenda priorities, focusing on legislation that will support the Flathead Valley’s workforce. Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lorraine Clarno says the organization supports bills that will...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Skier Competes for Corbet’s Crown

Parkin Costain, the 23-year-old freeride skier who got his start on the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort, competed in the 6th annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s held this week at Jackson Hole’s Corbet’s Couloir. The annual event is an invitation-only competition, with the athletes serving as...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Shocking and Shameful

The recent letter issued by the Flathead County commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of the “Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided, and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Venerate the Valkyries

Inside the Bigfork High School gymnasium, dozens of red-white-and-blue banners adorn the walls, denoting numerous state championships won by the Valkyries and Vikings over the years. Among the pennants heaping annual accolades on football, cross country and boys basketball champions, however, is a glaring omission: There is no banner for the girls basketball team, which has never reached the pinnacle of high school sporting success.
BIGFORK, MT

