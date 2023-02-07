Read full article on original website
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Fairfield Sun Times
Historic photos of Charlie Russell in Montana
Photos of famed "cowboy artist," Charles Marion Russell, when he lived and worked in Montana. Location Ventures, based in South Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Approves Ordinances to Limit Structure Occupancy in Parks
In response to the chronic encampment of homeless people in downtown Kalispell’s Depot Park gazebo, which prompted a slew of complaints to city officials, the Kalispell City Council on Feb. 6 approved three ordinances designed to limit occupancy in public parks facilities. The newly adopted ordinances prohibit personal items within public facilities, prohibit the erection of personal structures in parks and limit a person’s occupancy to 150 minutes in a covered structure.
KM Ranch Rd zoning change not recommended in Flathead County
The Flathead County Planning Board has again decided not to recommend a zoning change for KM Ranch Road between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Cabin Fever Days Approaching Once Again
With promising weather in the forecast, Cabin Fever Days is gearing up to once again bring three days of food and festivities to Martin City, Hungry Horse and Coram this weekend. This year’s event will raise money for the fire departments in Hungry Horse and Martin City, as well as...
New Flathead brewery gives veterans, first responders a place to connect
Matt Hegstad, a U.S. Army Combat veteran, plans to make his brewery a haven for all veterans and first responders looking for a place to connect.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
Kalispell moves to limit park use amid complaints about homeless people
The city of Kalispell is looking to put limits on the use of its parks amid concerns within the community about homeless people staying on public lands and in public structures. The move comes as the Flathead Valley grapples with a growing number of people living on the streets. On...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Sales Quantities
This is one of my most complex (and comprehensive) charts, so I refresh and share it often. Flathead County-wide, single-family residences (not condos or townhomes) having been sold (by month) for prices between $250,000 and $899,999, for the last seven (7) years (quantities as clustered vertical columns, median days from listing to contract as same-color solid lines, and median sold price percentage of original list price as same-color dashed lines). I had to alter the markers for January 2023, as there are no trend lines for 2023 yet — just special-shaped golden markers.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Chamber Focuses on Legislation that Supports a Healthy Workforce
As bills continue to make their way through the state Legislature, officials with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce have outlined their agenda priorities, focusing on legislation that will support the Flathead Valley’s workforce. Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lorraine Clarno says the organization supports bills that will...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Skier Competes for Corbet’s Crown
Parkin Costain, the 23-year-old freeride skier who got his start on the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort, competed in the 6th annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s held this week at Jackson Hole’s Corbet’s Couloir. The annual event is an invitation-only competition, with the athletes serving as...
montanarightnow.com
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
Flathead Beacon
Shocking and Shameful
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of the “Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided, and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of...
Man charged with murder for deaths of two Bigfork residents
A man has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of two Bigfork residents back in October of 2022.
Man jailed following reported shooting at Kalispell hotel
Garrett Drew Murray is being held without bond on an Attempted Deliberate Homicide charge in the Flathead County Detention Center.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Flathead Beacon
Venerate the Valkyries
Inside the Bigfork High School gymnasium, dozens of red-white-and-blue banners adorn the walls, denoting numerous state championships won by the Valkyries and Vikings over the years. Among the pennants heaping annual accolades on football, cross country and boys basketball champions, however, is a glaring omission: There is no banner for the girls basketball team, which has never reached the pinnacle of high school sporting success.
