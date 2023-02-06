Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
Two injured after shots fired in Hoffman Triangle Area
Two people are wounded following a shooting incident Thursday (Feb. 9th).
3-alarm-fire damages former site of Algiers school, cause under investigation
At about 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 6), firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes
A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
WDSU
IV Waste sues Kenner over contract disputes, city possibly suspending recycling, per lawsuit
KENNER, La. — A garbage company operating in Kenner is suing the city over its contract. IV Waste filed a lawsuit in court Friday alleging that the city was not upholding its end of the contract. The company claims that Kenner has not paid for work and says they...
WDSU
New Orleans police: 5 shot, including 3 and 8-year-old on Bullard Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, two people were shot and killed, a man and...
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
fox8live.com
Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m. Officials did not say how many victims there were,...
fox8live.com
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot. Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup...
'We got to change the culture,' - Juvenile killed in Chalmette shooting, sheriff reports
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette and now the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured, including 2 children
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting where two adults were killed, one adult was injured and two children were wounded on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, according to a press release. Police said...
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
2 victims fatally wounded in Chef Menteur shooting identified
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
WDSU
St. Tammany junior high student arrested, accused of bringing airsoft gun on school bus
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A junior high school student in St. Tammany was arrested on Friday after he was accused of bringing an airsoft gun to a school bus stop. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a bus near the intersection of Mire Drive and Louisiana Highway 59 near Mandeville to conduct a search for the gun.
