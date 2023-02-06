Adamec: Huskies don't have quite enough

UConn's Dorka Juhasz (14) is guarded by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

HARTFORD — With the 11 national championship banners the program has won hanging in the rafters above, there are no moral victories.

The UConn women’s basketball team lost a game that it had a chance to win Sunday. The Huskies’ rebounding was not good enough. They couldn’t stop the Player of the Year from taking over in a key stretch. They had nothing in reserve. Their Hall of Fame coach, while it was understandable why he’d have an outburst at the time, got a technical foul that was poorly timed.

And that all said, somehow the idea that UConn is only a healthy 10-player roster away from being a top contender for a 12th NCAA title is alive.