Adamec: Huskies don't have quite enough
HARTFORD — With the 11 national championship banners the program has won hanging in the rafters above, there are no moral victories.
The UConn women’s basketball team lost a game that it had a chance to win Sunday. The Huskies’ rebounding was not good enough. They couldn’t stop the Player of the Year from taking over in a key stretch. They had nothing in reserve. Their Hall of Fame coach, while it was understandable why he’d have an outburst at the time, got a technical foul that was poorly timed.
And that all said, somehow the idea that UConn is only a healthy 10-player roster away from being a top contender for a 12th NCAA title is alive.
