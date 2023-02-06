ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court TV

Murdaugh Jury Sees Blue Raincoat Recovered from Crime Scene

 3 days ago

VIDEO: SLED investigator testifies about blue raincoat seized from Murdaugh’s parents’ home, unfolds it to show how it could’ve been confused for a tarp. (2/6/23)

