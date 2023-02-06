Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
cn2.com
Students participate in district safety summit
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district. This summit allowed young people to collaborate with the district when it comes to the safety protocols schools follow during emergencies.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student
A video shared on social media shows a teacher in Charlotte grabbing a student and yelling at them, and now Channel 9 has learned that the teacher is on paid leave.
power98fm.com
Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.
It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Boys Scouts celebrate National Scout Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boy Scouts of America in Fort Mill recently celebrating Scout’s Day recognizing the contributions of its young men and women. Michael and Marco the Senior Patrol Leaders of Troop 250 and 250-G conducting the. event which was held at Grace Presbyterian...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Student safety, Clover’s Main Street Dir, Federal Prison for RH woman
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district. A Rock Hill Woman is sentenced to Federal Prison for her Involvement in Fentanyl Distribution Ring. A vision to revitalize...
cn2.com
Town of Clover gets first Main Street Director, works to revitalize downtown
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A vision to revitalize downtown Clover. That’s what leaders in the community are working to do as they recently hired the town’s first Main Street Director. In the video, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about their plans to bring the downtown back...
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
cn2.com
Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage Facial & Spa
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
cn2.com
Mercantile partners with restaurants for great romance on Valentines
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Mercantile offers beautiful arrangements that is sure to have your love melting at your feet. And this year they are partnering with restaurants in Rock Hill to make it easier for you to earn major points. They say when you make your reservation at The Flipside, The Kounter and Olde Town you will be able to order a bouquet ready at your table.
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
cn2.com
Chester Co. Council names new county administrator
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
abccolumbia.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—One lucky person in Prosperity is a little richer!. A customer at the TJ Xpress in Prosperity, SC won $10,000 in last night’s Mega Millions drawing say lottery officials. The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball. The winning digitis were 9-15-46-55-57...
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
