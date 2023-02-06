Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers are back in the same spot they were 12 months ago with their quarterback situation. Instead of trying to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, they face the prospect of potentially dealing Trey Lance in the offseason. Brock Purdy's emergence over the second half of the 2022 regular season...
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Hopes Eagles and Chiefs Both Lose in Super Bowl 57
After falling one game short of Super Bowl LVII, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey doesn't plan to root for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. "You know, I hope both teams lose. To me, it doesn't matter," McCaffrey said on Super Bowl...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors
New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
Bleacher Report
Top Dolphins Trade Targets Entering 2023 Offseason
The Miami Dolphins need to get creative with how they operate this offseason. The Dolphins sit $12.8 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, and some cuts may be in their future to alleviate some of the stress of getting back to the cap. Miami still needs to find ways...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career MVP Award Over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, More
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second career NFL MVP award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVPat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVPat</a> once again.<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> 👑 <a href="https://t.co/gm32V0cbqm">pic.twitter.com/gm32V0cbqm</a>. NFL @NFL. Another MVP for Patrick Mahomes!<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Invisalign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Invisalign</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/WnnCROpecV">pic.twitter.com/WnnCROpecV</a>. Mahomes nearly won the award unanimously, garnering 48...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Mocked by NFL Fans for Having Fewer Career MVP Votes Than Geno Smith
Russell Wilson was an easy target for fans once again after a big night for his Seattle Seahawks replacement Geno Smith at the NFL Honors. Smith was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. He also received one fifth-place vote for MVP.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski 'Done' with Playing in NFL; Would Sign Ceremonial Patriots Contract
Rob Gronkowski has no plans of coming out of retirement to play in the NFL again, and the former tight end admitted this week that he's open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots, which drafted him in 2010. Gronkowski said, via The Athletic's Jeff...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Insider Says 'Nobody Knows' Who Indianapolis Will Hire as HC
The Indianapolis Colts don't appear to be in a rush toward hiring a new head coach, and it sounds like there's uncertainty as to who will eventually land the position. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, there's no indication that a decision has been made is imminent despite the team's expansive search.
