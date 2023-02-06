ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Amaranth Hospitality Concept “Cherries” Opening in East

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Nashville
What Now Nashville
 3 days ago

A new restaurant concept from the mind behind Butchertown Hall, Pharmacy Burger and Liberty Common will be called Cherries , located at 839 Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Nashville-based restauranteur Terry Raley is behind the new concept, which is vaguely described on his company’s website, Amaranth Hospitality , as “100% fun, happy times and cold refreshments!”

The timeline for opening is unknown, however it is noted online as coming soon. It’s likely that Cherries may open sometime this summer or later in 2023, though a grand-opening date is not confirmed.

Terry Raley also recently announced the opening of Butchertown Hall’s sister restaurant coming to Wedgewood-Houston this summer, called either Butchertown Market or Cantene by Butchertown.

Cherries will serve a menu including wood-fired burgers and yakitori, which is a Japanese-style grilled meat, and al fresco frozen drinks.

“Rock n roll records from an era of fast cars and fuzzy dice” is described as the aesthetic inspiration of Cherries, according to Amaranth Hospitality . The restaurant’s dining space will center around a large outdoor courtyard, shown in renderings on the Amaranth Hospitality website .

The specific details around the opening of Cherries remains mysteriously tight-lipped. What Now Nashville reached out to Amaranth Hospitality representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489l16_0keXxj8I00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcuKh_0keXxj8I00
Rendering: Official


