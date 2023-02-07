ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNOz8_0keXxgU700

February 7 - Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.

Green made the announcement on his Instagram page.

"I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing," Green wrote, in part. "The next chapter begins ..."

The Cardinals thanked Green in a tweet.

Green finishes his NFL career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He played in 158 games (144 starts), the last 31 (19 starts) in Arizona.

The Bengals selected Green No. 4 overall out of Georgia in the 2011 draft, and he posted the first of five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his rookie campaign. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in Cincinnati. He also was a second-team All-Pro twice.

The Bengals paid tribute to Green on Twitter, posting "forever a Bengals great."

The team posted another thread of tweets to honor Green and his career.

Green was hampered by injury in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals signed him to one-year deals in both 2021 and 2022.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Reuters

NFL-Five storylines to follow for Super Bowl LVII

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Five storylines to watch for during the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts will become the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl, when the National Football League's championship game gets underway on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy