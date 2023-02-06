Reports: Sean Payton to earn $17M to $20M per year

February 6 - The Denver Broncos are making Sean Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history with a contract worth somewhere between $17 million and $20 million per season, 9News and NBC Sports reported.

Payton was introduced by the Broncos on Monday.

NBC Sports put the price tag at $18 million per season on at least a five-year contract. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reportedly was the highest-paid NFL coach at $15 million to $18 million per season.

Payton, 59, was seeking a deal worth $20 million to $25 million, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Broncos and New Orleans Saints agreed to compensation last week that cleared the path for Payton to be hired by the Broncos. Denver traded a first-round pick in 2023 -- No. 29 overall -- and a second-round pick in 2024 for Payton and a third-round pick.

Payton on Monday credited his wife with getting him back into coaching after a year of working only Sundays as an analyst on the FOX studio show.

"There's a point she looked at me and said, 'When are you getting back to work, buddy?" Payton said in opening remarks.

"We all kind of live with this idea we're gonna work to this golden spot, then we're gonna retire, it's gonna be wonderful, we're sold that on TV a lot," Payton added. "My prior owner, the late Mr. Benson, used to me how overrated retirement was. I kind of feel where he was coming from, a little bit, after just one year, whatever that was."

Payton took last season off after coaching New Orleans to a 152-89 record in 15 seasons. He guided the Saints to the 2009 season Super Bowl title.

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots becomes the third-highest paid coach at with a reported $12.5 million per season. Seattle's Pete Carroll ($11M) and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan ($9.5M) round out the top five, reportedly.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.