‘It’s been very stressful;’ Family continues search for missing elderly Beavercreek man

It has been one week since a 78-year-old man with dementia went missing from Beavercreek.

Police and family continue to look into leads to find Robert Hageman.

He is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 156 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

On Monday, Jan. 30 Hageman went missing, police said he was last seen driving from his home in Beavercreek around 7 p.m.

The following day deputies found his car in Mercer County without him inside, the car was more than 80 miles from Beavercreek.

This led to a three-day search for him but no luck.

A week later, there Hageman has still not been found.

His daughter Donna Howard shared how it’s been for their family.

“It’s been very stressful, very anxious to find my father. We’re worried about where he’s at and if he’s okay,” Howard said.

Howard said she will spend the day going to businesses her father goes to and putting up missing flyers in the hopes of getting any information about where he could be.

Tina Hageman, Hageman’s daughter-in-law, tells us how wonderful her father is, “I try not to get emotional. Robert’s great, I mean he’s 78 years old, he’s got some dementia so he forgets things from time to time but he’s just a really nice, outgoing man and talks to anybody and everybody.”

If you have any information on Hageman’s location, please call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.

