the university of hawai'i system
Kawaha is UH Hilo’s new all-time leading scorer
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s basketball player Mandi Kawaha became the program’s new all-time leading scorer when she dropped 30 points to power her team past Holy Names University, 83-62 on February 8. After racking up 13 first-quarter points, Kawaha surpassed Allie Navarette’s (2017–20) 1,398 career-points...
the university of hawai'i system
20 football student-athletes named to Mountain West academic team
Twenty University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football student-athletes were named to the Mountain West academic all-conference team including four-year honorees Kamuela Borden and Noa Kamanā. Third-year honorees include Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Kalamakū Kuewa, Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, Foʻi Shaw and Eliki Tanuvasa while second-year honorees are Ben Falck, Kyler Halvorsen,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Sports: Boys' State Basketball Quarterfinals
The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title.
the university of hawai'i system
Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes
Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mililani High School cheer team wins 2 national titles at JAMZ competition
The Mililani boys soccer team is coming off of an undefeated regular season and an OIA Title and the boys on Meheula Parkway are trying to add another Koa Head to their crowded trophy case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat
Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
Prosecutors allege Yuen called minor ‘over 250 times’
Dwayne Yuen, a former Oahu youth basketball coach accused of having sexually explicit photos of a minor, was described as a "prolific and aggressive child predator" by prosecutors in court documents.
A brief history of Hawaiian language
Until the arrival of the Protestant missionaries in 1820, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) was exclusively an oral language.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
addictedtovacation.com
Honolulu’s Hidden Beaches: The 16 Least Crowded Beaches Near Honolulu
If you take a vacation in Honolulu, you might think Waikiki Beach and the Turtle Bay Resort are all an Oahu vacation has to offer on the island, right?. The best and least crowded beaches near Honolulu are:. Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanikai Beach. Waimea Bay. Waimanalo Beach Park. Kailua...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol
Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members.
Highest-paying science jobs in Honolulu
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Honolulu, HI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. University of Hawaii discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii's state flower, the Hibiscus.
