Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Kawaha is UH Hilo’s new all-time leading scorer

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s basketball player Mandi Kawaha became the program’s new all-time leading scorer when she dropped 30 points to power her team past Holy Names University, 83-62 on February 8. After racking up 13 first-quarter points, Kawaha surpassed Allie Navarette’s (2017–20) 1,398 career-points...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

20 football student-athletes named to Mountain West academic team

Twenty University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football student-athletes were named to the Mountain West academic all-conference team including four-year honorees Kamuela Borden and Noa Kamanā. Third-year honorees include Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Kalamakū Kuewa, Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, Foʻi Shaw and Eliki Tanuvasa while second-year honorees are Ben Falck, Kyler Halvorsen,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Boys' State Basketball Quarterfinals

The Secretary of Defense told CBS a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Hawaii last February. In this Pacific Rim Report, John Hemmings, from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains what this means. The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes

Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Holding state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol

Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023) Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. University of...
HONOLULU, HI

