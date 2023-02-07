Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What A Guy! Adam Thielen Takes Time To Greet Minnesota Vikings Fans At Pro-Am
Isn't it nice when a celebrity is just as nice as you'd hope they would be? That's what a handful of Vikings fans were feeling when they spotted Adam Thielen teeing off at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament features professional athletes and celebrities playing along with PGA players. It's one of the most fun golf events of the year.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Super Bowl: Just Another Sunday in Minnesota
For most football fans, this Sunday should serve as the climactic finish to an exciting NFL season. Even for football casuals, or those who couldn’t care less about the sport, Sunday can be a big day. Bring on the parties full of nachos, wings, and beer!. There’s no question...
WATCH: Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Sang With Kelly Clarkson At NFL Honors
A composite of most things the non-Vikings world knows about Kirk Cousins made an appearance on the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and it was...something. Wrapped in a pile of gold chains, ala Kirko Chainz from the viral postgame photos this season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins strolled out on the stage toward the end of the NFL Honors ceremony to make a quick appearance.
Find Out Which Super Bowl 2023 Players Have Ties To Wisconsin
Wisconsin's favorite team didn't even make the playoffs this year and who knows where Aaron Rodgers will end up. However, there are some players in this year's Super Bowl that have ties to Wisconsin. This weekend is heating up as the best team in the AFC is going up against...
