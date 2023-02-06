ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected

Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Center Square

New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records

(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found the plaintiff's medical records were changed without notification. ...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria residents concerned with housing drought

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
PEORIA, IL
The Center Square

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Heyworth to get $2.8 million in state loans for water main improvements

The Village of Heyworth has received a loan of nearly $2.8 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) for water infrastructure projects. Nearly half of the loan qualifies to be forgiven by the state. The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program focuses on providing low-interest loans to help fund...
HEYWORTH, IL
smilepolitely.com

What happens when extra SNAP benefits run out?

Since April 2020, families eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra $95 each month as part of COVID emergency allotments. This extra assistance expires February 28th, which means that beginning in March families with SNAP benefits will receive $95 less per month. SNAP,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal

The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria

A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

PUBLIC HEARING LATER THIS MONTH

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA is inviting urban farmers, innovative producers, and others to virtually attend the fourth public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, set for Thursday, February 23rd, from 2:30 to 5:00 that afternoon. Various topics will be discussed and all are invited to join in. To attend the meeting virtually, register online as soon as possible at bit.ly/3jiC2mv.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
WASHINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way

Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy