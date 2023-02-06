(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA is inviting urban farmers, innovative producers, and others to virtually attend the fourth public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, set for Thursday, February 23rd, from 2:30 to 5:00 that afternoon. Various topics will be discussed and all are invited to join in. To attend the meeting virtually, register online as soon as possible at bit.ly/3jiC2mv.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO