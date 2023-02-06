ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet's Romantic History Through the Years

Kate Winslet has been a Hollywood favorite ever since her breakout role in the 1997 blockbuster hit "Titanic" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. And just like her career has taken off, so has her love life. The actor's romances first began playing out in the public eye in 1998 when she married film director Jim Threapleton, though the two eventually got divorced. She was later married and divorced again, this time with British director Sam Mendes.
Kate Winslet Is a Mom of 3 — Meet Her Kids, Mia, Joe, and Bear

Out of all the high-profile celebrity parents out there, Kate Winslet may have the most intricate blended family dynamic, yet she makes it look so effortlessly easy. A quick rundown for those who aren't familiar with the "Titanic" star's romantic history: she married Jim Threapleton in 1998, they had a baby girl, Mia Honey Threapleton, in 2000 and divorced one year later; she married Sam Mendes in 2003, gave birth to their son Joe Alfie Mendes that same year, and then they split in 2010; in 2012, she married her current husband, Edward Abel Smith, and they have one son together named Bear Blaze Winslet. The blended family, and a happy one at that, now reside in the UK.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
People

John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'

John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character. The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows. According...
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie

Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Hailey Bieber Wears Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails on Vacation

Hailey Bieber is back with another variation of her go-to nail look: glazed-doughnut nails. The star is currently on vacation with her husband, Justin Bieber, and in a carousel of Instagram photos, she is wearing none other than a strawberry-glazed doughnut manicure. Bieber's nails were filed into her usual. almond...
