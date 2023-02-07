ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WJLA

72-year-old Leesburg man critically missing, police say

LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man is being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was last seen at midnight at his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg. His disappearance poses a severe threat to his health and safety, according to the police.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

DuFief Elementary School Welcomes Montgomery County Police Chief

On Feb. 3, DuFief Elementary School in North Potomac welcomed Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones to speak to students on community leadership. The school is celebrating Black History Month by looking at ways to serve the community through leadership. Along with the parent community and the DuFief Diversity...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
BALTIMORE, MD

