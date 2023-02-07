Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
fox5dc.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving school bus in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash on Wendesday involving a school bus in Prince George's County, according to authorities. Prince George's County Fire officials said the incident happened around 4:29 p.m. in the 11200 block of Brandywine Road, near Northgate Parkway in Brandywine. According to...
Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With School Bus In Prince George's County: Police
A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash involving a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department.At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were c…
fox5dc.com
2 dead after early morning fire in Prince George's County
LANHAM, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people have died after a fire in Prince George's County on Friday morning. Prince George's County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ruxton Dr in Lanham for a structure fire around 1:49 a.m. Crews located two adults deceased in...
WJLA
72-year-old Leesburg man critically missing, police say
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man is being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was last seen at midnight at his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg. His disappearance poses a severe threat to his health and safety, according to the police.
WJLA
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
mocoshow.com
DuFief Elementary School Welcomes Montgomery County Police Chief
On Feb. 3, DuFief Elementary School in North Potomac welcomed Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones to speak to students on community leadership. The school is celebrating Black History Month by looking at ways to serve the community through leadership. Along with the parent community and the DuFief Diversity...
WJLA
Man found dead inside car after shooting in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Suitland, Md. Friday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., officers with PGPD responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found...
WJLA
Fairfax County launches new speed camera pilot program in 8 school zones
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Starting on Friday, Fairfax County drivers should be prepared to slow down if they don't want to risk getting ticketed. The county is starting a speed camera pilot program near eight different schools. The school zones where drivers can expect the new photo-monitoring devices...
WJLA
14-year-old student overdoses at Gwynn Park High School; revived with NARCAN
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old student overdosed at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning and was revived when NARCAN was administered. Sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell that the student overdosed at about 11:30 a.m. at the school. Prince George’s County...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
fox5dc.com
Utility crews finish repairs 2 months after small planes crashes into Montgomery County power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Utility crews have completed all repairs to the Montgomery County transmission tower damaged when a small plane crashed into them last November. Pepco officials said all repairs were finished on February 3. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022 in the area of Rothbury...
WJLA
VIDEO: Police searching for two men after string of food truck robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating a series of robberies that all took place on food trucks starting in January. On Friday, MCPD released surveillance video of two suspects it believes to be responsible for the thefts. These are the five...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio
Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.
