FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
Middlesex County prosecutor issues ‘grandparent scam’ warning after victim loses $10K
Prosecutors are warning residents of the “grandparent scam,” which they say has been on the rise in recent weeks in Middlesex County.
Exclusive video of gunshots heard on night of Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
In an exclusive video obtained by News 12, gunshots are heard the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car.
Somerset County Prosecutor: Milford Man Killed Outside PSEG Office in Franklin
SOMERSET, NJ - A Milford Borough councilman was shot and killed in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset as he was arriving to work Wednesday, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald, at about 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Township Police responded to 911...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Essex County News: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shootings of Newark Police Officers
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the shooting of two Newark police officers on Nov. 1, 2022. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shootings of Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul.
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Cause Of Death Revealed, Suspect Arrested In Case Of Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
UPDATE: Arrests In Luz Hernandez Case: One Suspect Captured In Miami, 2nd Remains At LargeAuthorities have revealed the cause of death in the case of Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions…
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
County Prosecutor: Shooting Outside Franklin PSE&G Headquarters Leaves Man Dead
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald,...
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child
PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store
CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
