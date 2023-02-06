ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.  “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
tapinto.net

Essex County News: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shootings of Newark Police Officers

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the shooting of two Newark police officers on Nov. 1, 2022. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shootings of Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsonvalleypress.com

Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store

CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
CLARK, NJ
tapinto.net

As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

