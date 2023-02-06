NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO