Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party
A South Philly bar dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel its Super Bowl party this year. Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle.
Jason Kelce’s answer about beating sibling Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl was so relatable
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce knows what’s on the line when Super Bowl 57 rolls around on Sunday. The “Kelce Bowl” will pit Jason Kelce against his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, for the Lombardi Trophy. During opening night at the week’s Super Bowl media availability, NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin asked Jason Kelce about what’s at stake with this title game against his brother. (Meanwhile, Donna Kelce knows where priorities should really be with some cookies.)
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
Were Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce College Teammates at Cincinnati?
If you haven’t heard by now, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers in NFL history to face off in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Travis, the starting tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, won’t be on the field at the same time during Super Bowl 57, but it’ll still be a special day for the Kelce brothers and their family.
WGAL
Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback has a lot of fans in his Berks County hometown
WEST LAWN, Pa. — While many Susquehanna Valley residents are Philadelphia Eagles fans, there's a high-profile Kansas City Chiefs player with local ties. People in Chad Henne's hometown are rooting for him in the Super Bowl. Mays Sandwich Shop in West Lawn is a third-generation business. "We've been in...
Travis and Jason Kelce’s Parents Remain Neutral Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup
The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are fortunate to have seen each of their sons lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion. Travis’ triumph came in Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes
Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
Details you might have missed from Super Bowl media day with the Chiefs and Eagles
The opening day of Super Bowl week was quite a party, with players from both teams answering questions.
Sporting News
Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak
Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
Upworthy
More than 100,000 fans want the Kelce brothers' mom to perform the coin toss at the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce will soon go head-to-head at the Superbowl and it looks like their mom Donna is going to win either way. She's made NFL history by being the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. Fans love how she wears a half-and-half top with the colors of her sons' two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, supporting them both. An NFL fan has started an online petition to do the opening coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII. At the time of this publication, 155,625 have signed so far, making it one of the tops signed on Change.org!
Jason and Travis Kelce's Ohio school lit up green before Super Bowl LVII
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS) -- A high school in Ohio is lit up in support of two famous graduates ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.Half of Cleveland Heights High School was glowing red for Travis Kelce's Chiefs.The other half is in green for Jason Kelce's Eagles.The Kelce brothers, who both play offense, will be rivals for the day -- as the Chiefs and Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Games
These are the greatest matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl
Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce both played football in college at the University of Cincinnati. They will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Comments / 0