Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce will soon go head-to-head at the Superbowl and it looks like their mom Donna is going to win either way. She's made NFL history by being the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. Fans love how she wears a half-and-half top with the colors of her sons' two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, supporting them both. An NFL fan has started an online petition to do the opening coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII. At the time of this publication, 155,625 have signed so far, making it one of the tops signed on Change.org!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO