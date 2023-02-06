ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason Kelce’s answer about beating sibling Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl was so relatable

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce knows what’s on the line when Super Bowl 57 rolls around on Sunday. The “Kelce Bowl” will pit Jason Kelce against his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, for the Lombardi Trophy. During opening night at the week’s Super Bowl media availability, NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin asked Jason Kelce about what’s at stake with this title game against his brother. (Meanwhile, Donna Kelce knows where priorities should really be with some cookies.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportscasting

Were Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce College Teammates at Cincinnati?

If you haven’t heard by now, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers in NFL history to face off in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Travis, the starting tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, won’t be on the field at the same time during Super Bowl 57, but it’ll still be a special day for the Kelce brothers and their family.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes

Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak

Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Upworthy

More than 100,000 fans want the Kelce brothers' mom to perform the coin toss at the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce will soon go head-to-head at the Superbowl and it looks like their mom Donna is going to win either way. She's made NFL history by being the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. Fans love how she wears a half-and-half top with the colors of her sons' two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, supporting them both. An NFL fan has started an online petition to do the opening coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII. At the time of this publication, 155,625 have signed so far, making it one of the tops signed on Change.org!
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Jason and Travis Kelce's Ohio school lit up green before Super Bowl LVII

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS) -- A high school in Ohio is lit up in support of two famous graduates ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.Half of Cleveland Heights High School was glowing red for Travis Kelce's Chiefs.The other half is in green for Jason Kelce's Eagles.The Kelce brothers, who both play offense, will be rivals for the day -- as the Chiefs and Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title. 
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy