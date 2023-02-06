ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey

Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They're Bad Here

Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
This is how New Jersey likes its chicken wings

If it’s time for the Super Bowl, then it’s time for chicken wings. Wing consumption styles vary from state to state, region to region. A new survey from Cree Lighting breaks down the state by state preferences when it comes to eating wings. The methodology the used was...
NJ weather: Cooling down this weekend, still watching coastal storm

Friday is a cold front day. Literally, as of this writing, temperatures across New Jersey range from 30 to 63 degrees, north to south. (Yes, 63 degrees, in the morning, in February.) As that leading edge of cold air drifts south, cooler air will envelop the entire state. And that will set up a windy transition day, then a return to seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend.
NEW JERSEY STATE
