Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey
Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best “Under The Radar” Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm. Here...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
What Food Can’t New Jersey People Get in Movie Theaters?
What food can't se get at movie theaters in New Jersey?. Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it. Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it. At my...
New Jersey’s Eeriest, Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
New Jersey Most Heart Pounding Attraction Gets Major National Attention
There are so many reasons to get our blood flowing and heart pumping here in New Jersey, and some of them are even fun. It's not like we need amazing attractions to get our blood flowing a little faster here in the Garden State, but we have some great ways anyway.
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here
Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl
For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem. Presley was born with fluid in...
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
This is how New Jersey likes its chicken wings
If it’s time for the Super Bowl, then it’s time for chicken wings. Wing consumption styles vary from state to state, region to region. A new survey from Cree Lighting breaks down the state by state preferences when it comes to eating wings. The methodology the used was...
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
New Jersey Muslim group wants an Islamic holiday for students
⚫ NJ Muslim group wants towns to close school for an Islamic holiday. ⚫ Eid is a celebration of Muslims commitment and submission to God. ⚫ More than 2 dozen NJ towns already recognize the day as a holiday. The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations...
NJ weather: Cooling down this weekend, still watching coastal storm
Friday is a cold front day. Literally, as of this writing, temperatures across New Jersey range from 30 to 63 degrees, north to south. (Yes, 63 degrees, in the morning, in February.) As that leading edge of cold air drifts south, cooler air will envelop the entire state. And that will set up a windy transition day, then a return to seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend.
