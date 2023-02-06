Read full article on original website
Steinberg, Belcher Score 23 Each as Lady Knights Cruise to Victory Over Iroquois
ERIE, Pa. – The youngsters continue to lead the way for Eisenhower, as freshmen Clara Steinberg, Laney Belcher, and Lainey Font combined for 59 points in a 72-35 Region 3 win over Iroquois. Steinberg and Belcher scored 23 points each, while Font had 13 for Eisenhower, which raced out...
Lady Dragons Secure Share of Region 5 Title With Win at Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Ten different Warren players scored in a 60-33 win over Meadville that clinched a share of the Region 5 title for the Lady Dragons. Alana Stuart led a balanced Warren effort with 12 points. The Lady Dragons can wrap up the region crown outright with a win over Corry on Monday.
Eisenhower Pins Youngsville
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower won eight bouts via pin in a 66-12 win over Youngsville. Benji Bauer (189), Brok English (215), Ryan Chambers (121), Tanner Lookenhouse (133), Derek Childs (139), Cole Kellogg (145), Tucker Lindell (160), and Bryceton Wilkins (172) all won by fall for the Knights. Eisenhower also...
Conservation District Accepting Applications for Ralph G. Eckert, Warren County Council of Sportsmen’s Clubs Scholarships
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District is still accepting Ralph G. Eckert and Warren County Council of Sportsmen’s Clubs Scholarship applications until March 1 at 4 p.m. If you are a high school senior in Warren County or a college student in an environmental field you’re...
Community Foundation Scholarship Portal Now Open for Warren County Students
WARREN, Pa. – The Community Foundation of Warren County’s portal is now open for Warren County students to apply for 2023-24 scholarships. New applicants may apply for scholarships by going to cfowc.org, clicking on the “Apply for Scholarships” tab, and create a login. Students are also reminded not to use their Warren County School district email address.
Multiple Dead Animals Found by PSP in Search of Warren County Home
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – A total of 13 dead animals were found by Pennsylvania State Police after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Tidioute Enterprise Road, Southwest Township, Warren County for a welfare check on Feb. 6. During the welfare check, members found the residence to be in deplorable conditions, with no running water or heat.
Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative
WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
Pieces of the Past: Nope. Nada. Not.
Recently I spotted a Facebook post that connected a Warren County bank to Civil War-era Confederate currency. Well, some of what the author reported was obviously true. However much of it makes really great local folklore. The fact that a banknote from Warren County, Pennsylvania served as a template for...
