ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Artist Who Left Mark on Aransas Pass May Do Same in Ingleside

, , , Leah Martin, a 28-year-old artist from Flour Bluff who designed and painted three murals in Aransas Pass – at City Hall, inside the Police Department, and at the Aquatics Center – may soon get her brush and paint out to do the same in Ingleside. She revealed the city administration, in conversations she’s had with Code Enforcement Officer Cory Elrod in the Police Department, has discussed two locations of interest, one in Live Oak Park, the other at N.O. Simmons Park. Still, Martin adds, it’s only been talk, no action has been approved to move forward, City...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book

, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Golf cart, Hummer collide

EMS personnel tend to an injured person after a wreck at the intersection of South Station Street and East Avenue G on Saturday, Feb. 4. A Hummer and a golf cart collided, police said. One golf cart passenger was taken to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area with a reportedly fractured arm. The driver of the Hummer, a 48-year-old Eden […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6. The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck. The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Low pay at Nueces County DA's Office leads to high turnover, poor results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that his office is losing some of its most experienced prosecutors due to low-paying salaries. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series. The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Residents Report Potential City Employee Imposters

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The City of Corpus Christi urges citizens to use caution when any person or business requests access to their home. The City has received several reports this week regarding people posing as Corpus Christi Water (CCW) employees or contractors requesting access inside citizens’ homes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy