Missouri City, TX

SUNRGY Solar Distribution to relocate headquarters from Stafford to Missouri City

Solar product distributor SUNRGY Solar Distribution will open its headquarters in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SUNRGY Solar Distribution will relocate its headquarters in mid-April to a 47,332-square-foot industrial space at 12411 Citypark Drive, Missouri City. The solar product distribution company works with both solar installation companies and manufacturers; the business also offers financing opportunities to small- and medium-size companies.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
New Construction – Humble Senior Center

Work includes the new construction of a one-story building (senior center) for the city. The construction is wood framed and has structural glulam. The interior finish out space will house spaces such as classrooms, game rooms, great rooms, exercise rooms, restrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a kitchen; concrete; masonry; metals; woods, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; fire suppression; plumbing; HVAC; electrical; communications; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements; utilities; transportation.
HUMBLE, TX
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work

HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
HOUSTON, TX
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
ROUNDUP: 4 new shops now open in Rice Village

A mural decorates a stairwell in the Rice Village shopping center. Four new businesses have opened at the center since the start of 2023. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Since the beginning of 2023, a number of new businesses have joined the list of shops and restaurants at Rice Village in Houston. The southwest Houston shopping district that first opened in 1938 and offered mom-and-pop stores, quirky variety stores and deli shops has since revamped not only its architecture and landscaping, but also its list of brands and tenants.
HOUSTON, TX
