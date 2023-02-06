Read full article on original website
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Only one home on the market: A look at Sugar Land's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 2610 Oakland Drive. (Courtesy HAR) Austin Meadows is a single-family residential community off Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land. The community is located near several parks, including Brazos River Park, Sugar Land Park and Crescent Lakes Park. It is also near Sweetwater Country Club. Median home value:...
From a sugar mill to a hospital, Sugar Land's top employer continues to focus on community
The Houston Methodist Sugar Land is now the city's largest private employer. It's not a sugar mill, but its employees have a similar mentality.
SUNRGY Solar Distribution to relocate headquarters from Stafford to Missouri City
Solar product distributor SUNRGY Solar Distribution will open its headquarters in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SUNRGY Solar Distribution will relocate its headquarters in mid-April to a 47,332-square-foot industrial space at 12411 Citypark Drive, Missouri City. The solar product distribution company works with both solar installation companies and manufacturers; the business also offers financing opportunities to small- and medium-size companies.
Shenandoah expands scope of veterans memorial design at Vision Park
The Shenandoah City Council agreed to think bigger on the veterans memorial project. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) During its Feb. 8 meeting, the city of Shenandoah council members discussed moving forward with a new veterans memorial at Vision Park that would serve as a draw point for veterans and tourists from across the U.S.
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 begins
A new four-lane road connecting Hwy. 249 and FM 2978 will likely be constructed in three sections (Courtesy Canva) Montgomery County has begun design work and construction on a project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978, Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley said in a Jan. 9 interview. The project,...
Tomball, Magnolia see commercial occupancy increase in January
Commercial real estate data for January 2023 can be found below. (Courtesy Canva) Commercial properties in Tomball and Magnolia saw occupancy rates increase year over year as of Jan. 17, as 44 buildings are under construction between industrial, retail and office spaces. Anna joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
Urban Air Opening in Rosenberg
Perfect for parties or a fun afternoon, Urban Air offers obstacle courses, dodgeball, and other fun attractions.
New Construction – Humble Senior Center
Work includes the new construction of a one-story building (senior center) for the city. The construction is wood framed and has structural glulam. The interior finish out space will house spaces such as classrooms, game rooms, great rooms, exercise rooms, restrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a kitchen; concrete; masonry; metals; woods, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; fire suppression; plumbing; HVAC; electrical; communications; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements; utilities; transportation.
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work
HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
Nashville-style chicken franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opens Bay Area location
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken (not pictured) opened a new location in the Bay Area offering chicken that requires a waiver at its spiciest. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opened a new location at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. E., Houston, in January. The franchise offers Nashville-style chicken at...
Near 1776 Park: See more about this month's featured neighborhood
A house located at 514 S. Shadowbend Ave. (Courtesy HAR) Imperial Estates is a Friendswood neighborhood in Galveston County. It is located near several parks, including the 1776 park and the Frankie Carter Randolph Park. Median home value: $434,250. Homes on the market*: 1. Homes under contract*: 0. Median annual...
Keep Friendswood Beautiful recommends concept for Stevenson Park
The committee chose Concept C, which includes a covered pavilion and 108 parking spaces. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Following a series of public meetings last fall, Keep Friendswood Beautiful has chosen a concept for the Stevenson Park parking lot. KFB presented Concept C as its preferred selection to Friendswood City Council...
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
Bond drainage projects under design, construction
Phase 3 of Bay Ridge has been completed, which improved drainage and capacity in the neighborhood next to Gum Bayou. (Courtesy city of League City) Progress continues on most of the 21 drainage projects included in League City’s $145 million bond from May 2019. About $73 million of the...
ROUNDUP: 4 new shops now open in Rice Village
A mural decorates a stairwell in the Rice Village shopping center. Four new businesses have opened at the center since the start of 2023. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Since the beginning of 2023, a number of new businesses have joined the list of shops and restaurants at Rice Village in Houston. The southwest Houston shopping district that first opened in 1938 and offered mom-and-pop stores, quirky variety stores and deli shops has since revamped not only its architecture and landscaping, but also its list of brands and tenants.
