Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck owner facing homicide by vehicle charge in connection with crash that killed pregnant woman
L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The owner of a dump truck that was involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County has been arrested. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Patrick Doran in Virginia. They say the Maryland man owned the dump truck that killed a pregnant woman in Lower Providence Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with murder after beating victim dies
READING, Pa. - "You can always have an injury that people survive from and years later, pass away," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Criminal Investigations division of the Reading Police Department. In this case, it was months. On September 10, 2022, Reading police responded to reports of a fight...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of setting fire to RV in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - A man has been charged with setting fire to an unoccupied RV in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County. John Kopitskie, 23, of Milford, is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. He was arrested on Feb. 6.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Jennifer Brown invested in restaurant with man arrested, charged in her death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4., and they are sharing details about the business relationship between the two. "I can't imagine my kids not knowing where I am, so it's good...
WFMZ-TV Online
Death of man in Route 412 crash, shooting ruled suicide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The death of a man involved in a crash and shooting on a busy Bethlehem road this week has now been ruled a suicide. The coroner says a 38-year-old man from Montgomery County was found with a gunshot wound inside a car that crashed on Route 412 near I-78.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
WFMZ-TV Online
A Denver man fatally shot a 12-year-old who was allegedly driving his stolen car, police say
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed last weekend by a man who found the child in his car after it was stolen, Denver police said. The man, who authorities did not identify, reported that his car had been stolen Sunday and told police that he was tracking the vehicle using an app, the Denver Police Department said in a release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities release motive in fatal shooting of Hunterdon County Councilman
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - Authorities have revealed a motive in the case of a councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey that was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning. 58-year-old Gary Curtis killed Russell Heller, 51, because of prior employment disciplinary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man pleads guilty to charge stemming from Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. James Robinson agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. It carries a maximum sentence of six months behind bars, up to five years...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA announces news conference on Jennifer Brown homicide investigation
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities are set to give an update in the case of Jennifer Brown, the Limerick Township woman found dead about three weeks ago. County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday. Steele and the Limerick Township police chief will give...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man killed in Quakertown area house fire
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man found dead in a burning home late Friday night. Samuel Harrington, 67, died of smoke inhalation and burns in the fire around 11:30 p.m. in the Melody Lakes community off of Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our...
WFMZ-TV Online
Milford, Hunterdon County remembers councilman, second NJ council member killed within a week
MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week. "He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens. Schepens was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Comments / 0