Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies

READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with murder after beating victim dies

READING, Pa. - "You can always have an injury that people survive from and years later, pass away," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Criminal Investigations division of the Reading Police Department. In this case, it was months. On September 10, 2022, Reading police responded to reports of a fight...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of setting fire to RV in Hunterdon County, NJ

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - A man has been charged with setting fire to an unoccupied RV in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County. John Kopitskie, 23, of Milford, is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. He was arrested on Feb. 6.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Death of man in Route 412 crash, shooting ruled suicide

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The death of a man involved in a crash and shooting on a busy Bethlehem road this week has now been ruled a suicide. The coroner says a 38-year-old man from Montgomery County was found with a gunshot wound inside a car that crashed on Route 412 near I-78.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Twp. Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township. If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man killed in Quakertown area house fire

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man found dead in a burning home late Friday night. Samuel Harrington, 67, died of smoke inhalation and burns in the fire around 11:30 p.m. in the Melody Lakes community off of Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Wednesday.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WOMELSDORF, PA

