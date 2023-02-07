Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.

