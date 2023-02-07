Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Vikings baseball look to make a run
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will look to make a run at a Central Section Championship after a 2022 season that saw them reach the semifinals of the Division III playoffs. The Vikings return seven starters from 2022 that saw them finish the season 24-6-1 overall and win a Central...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West in first place in Kings Canyon League
The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team is currently 5-1 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon league following a 73-63 loss to Sierra Pacific High and a 60-47 win over Kingsburg High. The Huskies fell to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 31 in Hanford. They then defeated Kingsburg High on Feb. 2...
Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGPE) – It was a lucrative weekend for former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, and it had nothing to do with football. While celebrating his mother’s birthday with his family in Las Vegas, Ronnie hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing 3-card poker at Caesars Palace, which won him a jackpot […]
Hanford Sentinel
Gotti's Kitchen hosts grand opening at West Hills College Lemoore
From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union. "We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore...
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
Hanford Sentinel
Geeking out: Ohana Comic Con returns to Hanford
The Ohana Comic Con is a place where people are encouraged to geek out over their nerdiest hobbies. The traveling convention will return to Hanford on Feb. 19 and will have activities, vendors and collectibles that reflect the many branches of pop culture fandom. “The geeks and nerds — it’s...
iheart.com
Tequila Fest Starring Rick Ross, T.I., Lil Jon, and More--May 20th
Taco Truck Throwdown Presents "TEQUILA FEST" starring Rick Ross, T.I., Lil Jon and More! Saturday May 20th at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. Cervezas, Food Trucks, Vendors, and of course tequila!
Hanford Sentinel
Jazz musician Kenny G to perform in Visalia
Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
KMPH.com
Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
Three big rigs catch fire in West Central Fresno
An investigator is working to figure out what sparked a fire that burned three big rigs in West Central Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
Charges culprit could face after 3 ‘swatting’ threats in 1 week at Clovis West
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified officials believe the three threats directed at Clovis West since Friday were non-credible “swatting” threats – or prank calls to law enforcement, according to a statement issued by the district on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced – but officials with the Fresno County District […]
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford can match grant requirement for rail corridor funding
Hanford's City Council heard Tuesday from city staff that meeting the 11.47% minimum match required to receive funding from a California Department of Transportation grant could be accomplished with no trouble by using staff hours as an inkind contribution. The information was presented during an informational study session focusing on...
GV Wire
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Hanford Sentinel
Books: By hoof, horse and bookmobile
Welcome aboard the Kings County Bookmobile! Funded by California State Library and Friends of Kings County Library, the new addition will be presented to the public on February 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. outside at the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty Street. Bookmobiles in America started in 1839...
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno Madera Farm Credit distributes $17M to member-customers
Fresno Madera Farm Credit, a farmer-owned cooperative in California’s Central Valley, announced recently that it will distribute a record $17.1 million in cash patronage to their member borrowers. Checks will go out to Fresno Madera Farm Credit’s more than 620 farmers, ranchers, and agri-business owners and operators in March...
