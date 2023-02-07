ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsburg, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Vikings baseball look to make a run

The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will look to make a run at a Central Section Championship after a 2022 season that saw them reach the semifinals of the Division III playoffs. The Vikings return seven starters from 2022 that saw them finish the season 24-6-1 overall and win a Central...
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford West in first place in Kings Canyon League

The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team is currently 5-1 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon league following a 73-63 loss to Sierra Pacific High and a 60-47 win over Kingsburg High. The Huskies fell to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 31 in Hanford. They then defeated Kingsburg High on Feb. 2...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGPE) – It was a lucrative weekend for former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, and it had nothing to do with football. While celebrating his mother’s birthday with his family in Las Vegas, Ronnie hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing 3-card poker at Caesars Palace, which won him a jackpot […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Gotti's Kitchen hosts grand opening at West Hills College Lemoore

From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union. "We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Geeking out: Ohana Comic Con returns to Hanford

The Ohana Comic Con is a place where people are encouraged to geek out over their nerdiest hobbies. The traveling convention will return to Hanford on Feb. 19 and will have activities, vendors and collectibles that reflect the many branches of pop culture fandom. “The geeks and nerds — it’s...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Jazz musician Kenny G to perform in Visalia

Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges culprit could face after 3 ‘swatting’ threats in 1 week at Clovis West

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified officials believe the three threats directed at Clovis West since Friday were non-credible “swatting” threats – or prank calls to law enforcement, according to a statement issued by the district on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced – but officials with the Fresno County District […]
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford can match grant requirement for rail corridor funding

Hanford's City Council heard Tuesday from city staff that meeting the 11.47% minimum match required to receive funding from a California Department of Transportation grant could be accomplished with no trouble by using staff hours as an inkind contribution. The information was presented during an informational study session focusing on...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Books: By hoof, horse and bookmobile

Welcome aboard the Kings County Bookmobile! Funded by California State Library and Friends of Kings County Library, the new addition will be presented to the public on February 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. outside at the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty Street. Bookmobiles in America started in 1839...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fresno Madera Farm Credit distributes $17M to member-customers

Fresno Madera Farm Credit, a farmer-owned cooperative in California’s Central Valley, announced recently that it will distribute a record $17.1 million in cash patronage to their member borrowers. Checks will go out to Fresno Madera Farm Credit’s more than 620 farmers, ranchers, and agri-business owners and operators in March...
MADERA, CA

