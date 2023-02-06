ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Yardbarker

Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats

Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ranking coaches with multiple Super Bowl wins: Here's where Andy Reid will rank if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

By winning Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A win Sunday will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends. Reid will become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy