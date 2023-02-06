Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton Didn't Want To Work With 1 NFL Quarterback
Terry Bradshaw has been pretty candid about his former FOX colleague Sean Payton's options on the NFL coaching market this offseason. In a conversation with Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi at the Super Bowl this week, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to take the Denver Broncos job and work with ...
Four Commanders Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Are Washington Commanders QBs ranked too low as the best-ever quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?
Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires
If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
5 Worst Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history
Over the last 56 Super Bowls, we have witnessed some incredible quarterback play, and also some lopsided signal caller performances.
What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time?
Defense doesn’t always win championships. Through 56 editions, there have been some impressive offensive outbursts in the Super Bowl. Some have come in one-sided routs, while other teams escaped in Super Bowl shootouts. The evolution of the NFL passing game has led to high scores in recent Super Bowls,...
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline MVP candidates
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Ranking the New York Giants' Five Super Bowl Appearances
The New York Giants have appeared in five Super Bowls, winning four. How does each game stack up? Here's one person's opinion.
Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats
Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
Ranking coaches with multiple Super Bowl wins: Here's where Andy Reid will rank if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII
By winning Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A win Sunday will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends. Reid will become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.
Super Bowl trivia: Questions for each of the 56 championship games sure to stump savviest football fans
The increased popularity of football has contributed to the Super Bowl becoming the spectacle that it is today. Memorable, iconic moments have also played a role in the Big Game's enormous ratings. Some of those moments have been forgotten over time. Others continue to be replayed in endless loops on TV, Twitter and YouTube.
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
