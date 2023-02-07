ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

easttexasradio.com

Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?

If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:. “Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month

Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
TEXAS STATE
