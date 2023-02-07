Read full article on original website
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
Governor Abbott to state agencies, public universities: Stop hiring based on diversity
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott's Office is warning state agencies and public universities not to hire people based on diversity policies. His office says hiring based on anything other than skills and qualifications is illegal. At issue are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. DEI policies include resources...
easttexasradio.com
Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?
If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:. “Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
fox4news.com
Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes
AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
'Equity is not equality' | Abbott's office clarifies memo against 'diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives'
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Gregg Abbott's Chief of Staff, Gardner Pate, sent out a memo to all state agencies and public universities last weekend warning against using illegal hiring policies in the name of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion." The memo stated:. "As Texans, we celebrate the diversity of our...
Texas lawmakers renew push for casino gambling, add benefits to existing racetracks
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers aren't shy about expanding casino gambling and sports betting. State Senator Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston said she was filing resolutions to get it on the ballot since 2009. This time around, she has support in the House, and some key lawmakers who are open to the idea of casino gambling, in the right form.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
Sen. Gutierrez announces new legislation in effort to prevent mass shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez on Tuesday afternoon announced three new pieces of legislation aimed at preventing mass shootings, enhancing school safety and making mental health resources more accessible. This marks the second set of bills Gutierrez has introduced during this ongoing legislation session centered around school...
In February, new food assistance for Texas food purchases
February 2023 will be the last month that Texas households will receive emergency benefits as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This was recently enacted into law by the U.S. Congress.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
Teens killed by fentanyl are showing up on Texas billboards
CONVERSE, Texas — At 17 years old, Danica Kaprosy was struggling with insomnia and food allergies that caused her pain. While her family tried to find alternatives to strong pain medications, she eventually decided to meet someone she found online to get some Percocet. But the pill she took...
Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month
Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
ktalnews.com
Up to $5,000 reward for ID info on Texas stash houses, meth labs, pill press ops
TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs...
