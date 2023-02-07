February 9, 2023- Argenta will host their 7th annual IceFest this Saturday, featuring a winter wonderland of unique ice sculptures and carvings. The IceFest began in 2017 and featured live carving demonstrations and over 25 ice sculptures placed throughout Prairie Park and downtown Argenta. Since then, organizers say the event has added nearly double the amount of sculptures and many other family-friendly activities. All sculptures are carved by Argenta Native, Olympic Gold Medalist Ice Carver, Aaric Kendall and other talented artists.

ARGENTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO