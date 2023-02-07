Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC talks 50 days of wellness challenge on Byers & Co
February 9, 2023 – Scott Broyles and Emma Roark of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their 50 Days of Wellness Challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin talks Black History Month on Byers & Co
February 8, 2023 – Millikin University Director of Campus Life Nikki Garry and nursing student, Naomi Hall joined Byers & Co to talk abut the school’s events celebrating Black History Month focused on sharing authentic black voices. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Park District’s Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
February 8, 2023 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about season ticket packages for the Devon, Herp Aquarium renovation, marine developments, hiring fair, and signups for baseball and softball. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Pharmacy Facts with Friends
LISTEN: Allison Raiha & Elizabeth Hassinger, Registered Dieticians from Crossing Healthcare joined co-hosts Lauren Young and Dale Colee to talk about how to eat healthy for the Big Game and in general. Other Guests Included:. Aly Delatte – Decatur Parks Foundation Executive Director.
nowdecatur.com
Argenta to host 7th annual IceFest Saturday
February 9, 2023- Argenta will host their 7th annual IceFest this Saturday, featuring a winter wonderland of unique ice sculptures and carvings. The IceFest began in 2017 and featured live carving demonstrations and over 25 ice sculptures placed throughout Prairie Park and downtown Argenta. Since then, organizers say the event has added nearly double the amount of sculptures and many other family-friendly activities. All sculptures are carved by Argenta Native, Olympic Gold Medalist Ice Carver, Aaric Kendall and other talented artists.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Park District holding hiring fair Friday
February 8, 2023 – The Decatur Park District is hoping to fill a number of positions during their hiring fair this Friday. The Park District is looking for both part-time and summer positions. According to Executive Director Clay Gerhard, they are hoping to fill around 500-600 positions. Many of those positions could be hired on the spot.
nowdecatur.com
Tickets now available for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Awards
February 8, 2023 – Tickets are now available for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Awards. This after-hours event on March 1st will highlight the nominees in the following categories:. Small Business of the Year. Non-Profit of the Year. Community Contributor of the Year. Chamber Ambassador of...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
WCIA
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
smilepolitely.com
Heavy Spoon: Where childhood breakfast dreams come true
If you’ve ever wanted ice cream to kickstart your day, Heavy Spoon has you covered and then some. Located in Downtown Champaign and founded by Sherard D. Brown, this new breakfast (or evening) snack location offers more cereal and topping options than can possibly be tried in one visit.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin School of Education students to undergo “Interview Boot Camp”
February 9, 2023 – Millikin University School of Education students will undergo boot camp this month. . . interview boot camp. Millikin will host its Annual School of Education Interview Bootcamp on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event connects School of Education student-teachers with alumni and local school administrators to improve their interview skills, provide feedback and develop professional networks among regional school districts.
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder gives his point of view concerning the Wyndham debt debate
During the press conference in which former Mayor J. Michael Houston sought to endorse current Mayor Jim Langfelder for an additional term in office, the discussion turned to the question of Wyndham debt relief – which city alder people are less than thrilled about. Wyndham – who owns the...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
smilepolitely.com
Dinner is tasty at Stango Cuisine in Champaign
Don’t forget about Stango Cuisine in their new location in Champaign sharing space with Wood N’ Hog. Yesterday, I ordered dinner from the Zambian restaurant, and it was delicious. I usually get the amazing wings here, but last night, I had the chicken curry ($12.99). The dinner came...
Comments / 0