Chicago, IL

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news

The Chicago Bears are in the envious position heading into the NFL offseason, holding the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, this has led to rumors of the team potentially drafting a quarterback with the pick and trading star quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields discussed the rumors on the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB Insider: Breaking down 3 extensions, free-agent signings

The baseball offseason has heated up, as Yu Darvish and Cristian Javier became the latest pitchers to sign long-term contract extensions. The MLB offseason was quiet — or so we thought. On Friday, the Houston Astros signed star right-hander Cristian Javier to a five-year contract extension. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder David Peralta. Just a day earlier, star right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres agreed to a six-year, $102 million contract extension.
HOUSTON, TX
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What draft picks do the Pacers have?

The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule

Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

