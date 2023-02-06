Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Related
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doesn't Plan On Making the Same Mistake He Did Last Year
Roberts still has expectations for Los Angeles, despite their postseason exit in 2022.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Chicago Bulls Rumors: It sure looks like Zach LaVine is gone this summer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chicago Bulls have done nothing, unsurprisingly. While nearly the rest of the league made moves before the deadline, the Bulls chose to stand pat. When you consider they were one of the only franchises to not make a move, it’s actually more infuriating than anything.
NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news
The Chicago Bears are in the envious position heading into the NFL offseason, holding the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, this has led to rumors of the team potentially drafting a quarterback with the pick and trading star quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields discussed the rumors on the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Chicago Bears news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Cardinals: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win 2023 World Series
With their primary goal for the offseason taken care of, the Cardinals looked to solidify their 2023 roster as they head to Spring Training. The Cardinals went into this offseason intending to get the best available catcher to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The team did that when they signed...
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
MLB Insider: Breaking down 3 extensions, free-agent signings
The baseball offseason has heated up, as Yu Darvish and Cristian Javier became the latest pitchers to sign long-term contract extensions. The MLB offseason was quiet — or so we thought. On Friday, the Houston Astros signed star right-hander Cristian Javier to a five-year contract extension. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder David Peralta. Just a day earlier, star right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres agreed to a six-year, $102 million contract extension.
What draft picks do the Pacers have?
The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule
Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
Chicago Cubs News: Seiya Suzuki is jacked, Kevin Alcantara, and more
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki reported to the team's Spring Training facility in Arizona last week and in a picture that he shared on Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that Suzuki has added muscle this offseason. Injuries limited Suzuki to only 111 games during his first season in...
Schefter: Bears to get 'unbelievable offers' for No. 1 pick
The Bears are due for a lucrative offseason. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have ownership of a "lottery ticket" and can "cash it in" if they wish to. "I can just tell you right now, that the Bears are going to have the opportunity to listen...
Should Chicago Bears Stay or Go? New Poll Shows Residents' Strong Opinions
NOTE: Lea esta historia en español aquí. Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0