Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why

Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
AI ‘Seinfeld’ show suspended by Twitch for transphobic, homophobic stand-up

An AI-generated “Seinfeld” parody, which has been streaming for months on Twitch, is now suspended after the computer rendering of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic stand-up comedy routine. The continuous “Seinfeld”-like episode has been on the streamer since December under the name “Nothing, Forever.” Grainy, blocky computer-generated versions of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — whose voices sound choppy and robotic — appear on the stream and frequent the AI-produced replicas of the real show’s iconic sets. But unlike any joke the real 68-year-old Seinfeld ever told on the sitcom, Jerry’s AI stand-in, Larry Feinberg, said during his comedy set on the...
Kai Cenat banned on Twitch after passing out on live stream

POPULAR Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been banned from the platform after reportedly passing out while live streaming. According to Dextero, the Twitch streamer was banned after he ate edibles while his viewers watched and then he subsequently passed out. Thousands of people were said to be watching Cenat's live...

