An AI-generated “Seinfeld” parody, which has been streaming for months on Twitch, is now suspended after the computer rendering of Jerry Seinfeld launched into a transphobic stand-up comedy routine. The continuous “Seinfeld”-like episode has been on the streamer since December under the name “Nothing, Forever.” Grainy, blocky computer-generated versions of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — whose voices sound choppy and robotic — appear on the stream and frequent the AI-produced replicas of the real show’s iconic sets. But unlike any joke the real 68-year-old Seinfeld ever told on the sitcom, Jerry’s AI stand-in, Larry Feinberg, said during his comedy set on the...

2 DAYS AGO