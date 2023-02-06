Read full article on original website
WKTV
MVHS receives $150K grant to expand prenatal health care program
UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System will be able to bolster its CenteringPregnancy program thanks to a $150,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The CenteringPregnancy program provides prenatal care to groups of expectant mothers who are all due around the same time. Eight to 10 women are in each group and each of them receives 10 prenatal visits, which are 90 minutes to two hours long.
WKTV
Upstate Family Health receives $30,000 in funding from Excellus BCBS
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center received a $30,000 Health Equity Award in support of its Integrated Behavioral Health, Primary Care and Substance Abuse program from Excellus BCBS. “Bringing these three important components under one roof enhances patient care. By providing comprehensive care that includes substance abuse services and...
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
WKTV
Delgado speaks at legislative breakfast in Utica, says government must focus on working families
UTICA, N.Y. – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spoke at the Central New York Labor Council’s annual legislative breakfast event Friday morning. The council is made up of union members that work in health care, education and other industries. Delgado spoke about the importance of building legislation that bolsters...
localsyr.com
WW: Camillus twins are first in the world to test an RSV antibody
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the CDC, up to 80,000 kids will end up in the hospital with RSV every year. A doctor at Upstate Medical University has spent years trying to prevent that. The research is closer to becoming reality, and a set of twins from Camillus were the first to test the tool.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
WKTV
211 information hotline's 3-digit dial option temporarily unavailable
People won't be able to dial 211 to reach the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s information hotline, for now, due to a temporary outage. The 211 hotline is available 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need. According to the United Way MV, most people who reach out are looking for help with housing, food, transportation and health care. The hotline directs people to the appropriate organization for their needs.
WKTV
Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music." The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things.
WKTV
Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica received $65,000 in grants from National Grid as part of the company's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and be more energy efficient. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
WKTV
UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol. Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
newyorkupstate.com
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
WKTV
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
iheartoswego.com
Carl D. Palmitesso – February 7, 2023 Featured
Carl D. Palmitesso, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away on February 7, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Leppert) Palmitesso and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with the Carrier Corporation for...
WKTV
Arson victim feeds those in need on National Pizza Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's National Pizza Day. For Chris Woodbeck, it's not about gluttony. It's about giving. "I chose the Rescue Mission because they serve the community and just in our recent fire, people have reached out to us and given us stuff and it's our way of giving back," says Woodbeck.
WKTV
NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather
Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
iheartoswego.com
Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured
Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
WKTV
Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome
ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
