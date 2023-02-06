Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process
Idaho legislative leaders announced late Thursday that they have reached an agreement for how the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee conducts its votes. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, is the powerful committee that writes each element of the state’s budget. Unlike most committees, JFAC includes 10 members each from the Idaho House of Representatives and the […] The post Idaho House, Senate GOP leaders reach an agreement over JFAC’s voting process appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
idahoednews.org
Statehouse roundup, 2.9.23: House committee swiftly introduces four bills
In a series of unanimous votes, the House Education Committee quickly introduced four bills Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the four bills, which could come back to the committee for a full hearing at a later date:. Charter flexibility. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, presented a bill to provide...
boisestatepublicradio.org
City Club of Boise - Contextualizing Reproductive Health in Idaho After the Dobbs Opinion
The Idaho Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision in January 2023 validated the state’s three abortion bans, including one that outlaws the procedure from conception. The ruling from Idaho's highest Judiciary followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs that overturned Roe v. Wade. This City Club forum addressed Idaho abortion law from three professional perspectives, and fielded questions about the controversial and critical topic with respect to state and federal regulations.
How gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
Idaho bill to add mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl is held in committee
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
Top 25 Idaho Cities in 2023 That’ll Make the Least Amount of $$$
When it comes to earning money, Americans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We've hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. In this recent article from Stacker, they said... “Where you...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
dailyfly.com
Reckless Legislation Subverts Medical Training and Threatens the Safety of Idahoans’ Eyes
BOISE, Idaho – In a concerning move for Idahoans’ eye safety today, Senate Bill 1052 was brought forward in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee in a dangerous attempt to expand optometrists’ scope of practice through legislation rather than through education. Optometrists are important providers of basic vision care services but are not medical doctors or trained surgeons. The Idaho Society of Ophthalmology (ISO) is against this recklessly proposed legislation due to the major concerns it raises for patient safety.
Idaho legislation to restrict absentee ballots 'adds workload' to county clerks
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Joe Alfieri (R-Coeur d'Alene) introduced House Bill 75 (HB75) Thursday in the House State Affairs Committee to "reduce the number of absentee ballots" submitted in Idaho elections. Anyone in Idaho can request an absentee ballot from their respective county clerk; the ballots can be submitted...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
Post Register
UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles
When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ksut.org
Mountain West post offices struggle with staffing shortages and increased demand
Large parts of the Mountain West are experiencing postal problems, including delayed or lost packages, inconsistent delivery routes and long lines at mail facilities. The United States Postal Service has attributed the issues to its struggles to hire and retain staff. The situation has gotten so bad in some Colorado...
How can Idaho contain its Medicaid costs? Legislators see options — and the downsides.
Idaho could reduce its Medicaid spending by as much as $65.7 million, according to a presentation Monday from a contractor hired to evaluate ways to reduce Medicaid’s costs to the state general fund. But almost every option would have a potential downside — making it harder for Idahoans on Medicaid to get health care, or […] The post How can Idaho contain its Medicaid costs? Legislators see options — and the downsides. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0