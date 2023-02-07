The Best Cheap Workout Clothes on Amazon, Because Dressing for the Gym Doesn’t Have to Cost an Arm and a Leg

Get a chic (not cheap!) look without breaking the bank.

If you’re just starting to get back into a workout routine, the gym can be an intimidating place—and it doesn’t help that there are mirrors everywhere. But finding the motivation and time to work out is already hard enough; don’t let the feeling of not having anything to wear create an added barrier. Contrary to what some may think, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on workout clothes. Actually, there are tons of cheap workout clothes options out there.

“Exercise doesn’t require any special type of clothing. If you’re working out at a gym, a comfortable top, shorts or pants, and sneakers are all you need,” says Leslie Rodriguez, CPT, a personal trainer and the creator of Empowered Fit and Wellness . Personal trainer Holly Kennedy agrees. “Feeling and looking healthy is what rocks your clothing, not the other way around,” she says. That said, she says she completely understands wanting to feel good about what you’re wearing to the gym.

If you’re on the hunt for inexpensive workout clothes, there are plenty of options out there. When figuring out what to buy, Kennedy says to consider how what you’re eying will make you feel when you start sweating. “If you hate being hot, then opt for tanks and shorts with a jacket or sweatshirt to keep you warm until you warm up. If you prefer the look of leggings , or don’t get hot, then wear tights and a short- or long-sleeved shirt,” she says. She says not to get too hung up on the fabric; just focus on what you find comfortable.

Ready to get shopping? Rounded up here are affordable workout clothes for both women and men.

The Best Cheap Workout Clothes

Amazon Essentials

These leggings have a high customer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 and come in five different prints. The pockets are perfect for keeping your phone and keys safe while you’re jogging or working out. Amazon Essentials Leggings With Pockets, $23.95 at Amazon .

Amazon

Available in a wide range of sizes, including plus sizes, these t-shirts are super lightweight. They come in a pack of five in several different color combos. Amazon Real Essentials Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $32.99 on Amazon .

Amazon

These shorts are made with a polyester blend, making them both super smooth and perfect for working out. They come in a wide range of colors and customer reviews say that they fit true to size. Amazon Essentials Men’s Shorts, $20.32-$27.40 on Amazon .

Amazon

Over 7,000 people have purchased this two-pack of tees, with the vast majority giving them an almost perfect five-star rating. The fabric is both lightweight and moisture-wicking, perfect for even the sweatiest workout session . Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance T-Shirt, $18 for 2 on Amazon

The Best Cheap Workout Clothes for Women

Amazon

Having a good sports bra is key to feeling comfortable while you work out. This bra offers medium support and has trendy crisscross straps in the back. There are over 20 different colors to choose from too. Running Girl Sports Bra, $18.99 on Amazon.

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a plus-size bra that offers maximum support, Just My Size has you covered—literally. Made of nylon and spandex, it fits tightly across the chest without feeling too constricting. Just My Size Women’s Pure Comfort Plus Size Bra, $7.80 on Amazon .

Amazon

Customer reviews rave about how flattering this tank top is on; some loved it so much that they went back online and ordered more. Have fun coming up with different sports bra/tank combinations when styling it. COOrun Workout Tank Top, $16.99 on Amazon.

Amazon

For some people, tight tanks or t-shirts don’t feel comfortable while working out. If you prefer more of a relaxed fit, this crewneck t-shirt will feel a lot less constricting. The lightweight fabric won’t weigh you down either. Amazon Essentials Plus Size Relaxed Fit Crewneck T-Shirt, $16.50 on Amazon.

Amazon

At just $12.25 per pair, you may think this leggings deal is too good to be true, but they have an almost perfect five-star rating from over 11,000 customers. The high waist is super flattering and each pair has a pocket to stash your phone. YoungCharm Tummy Control Leggings, $48.99 on Amazon .

Amazon

Going for a Princess Diana-inspired workout look? Biker shorts are key. This spandex pair comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns and comes with a pocket for your phone or keys. Aoliks Women's High Waist Biker Shorts, $16.99 on Amazon.

Amazon

If you like to run or jog outside, having a lightweight jacket is a must during the winter months. This one is super silky and soft, proving warmth without making the body get too heated. There are over 20 colors to choose from. Yogalicious Women’s Ultra Soft Full Zip Yoga Jacket, $34.99 on Amazon.

Saucony

Socks are one of those items that it’s so easy to forget to buy until you actually need them. Stock up on these ankle socks from Saucony, which are about $1.50 per pair. They have a perfect five-star rating and over 19,000 customer reviews. Saucony Women’s Athletic Socks, $12.47 to $30.48 for either 8 or 16 Pairs on Amazon.

The Best Cheap Workout Clothes for Men

Amazon

These t-shirts are the definition of no-fuss. The moisture-wicking fabric dries sweat quickly so the sweat doesn’t saturate the fabric. Even when they’re not being worn to work out, these tees can be used as basic undershirts. Akawooko Men’s Dry Fit T-Shirts, $26.99 on Amazon.

Amazon

If you like to jog outside or are part of a sports league that plays during the winter, it’s worth it to have at least one long-sleeved shirt you can wear outside. Baleaf’s long-sleeved shirts are one of the highest-rated ones on Amazon. Customers like that it’s easy to move in, particularly through the shoulders and arms, while keeping the body warm. Baleaf Men’s Long Sleeve Workout, $19.99 on Amazon .

Amazon

A lot of pockets on men’s shorts don’t actually keep your phone, keys or wallet all that secure, but you don’t have to risk anything falling out with these workout shorts. Customers also like that they’re super breathable due to the built-in mesh. Lulucleaf Men’s 2-in-1 Workout Shorts, $29.99 on Amazon .

Amazon

These joggers are so comfortable that they’ll quickly become your weekend go-to even on days when you’re not hitting the gym. They fit slim through the legs, which look more pulled together than traditional sweats. Brokig Joggers, $27.99 on Amazon.

Amazon

Stay warm on winter walks or hikes with a fleece thermal hoodie. The material is made to trap heat inside so your body stays extra warm. With this deal, they’re only about $17 each. Liberty Imports Zip-Up Hoodie, $49.95 for 3 Hoodies on Amazon .

Amazon

If you don’t have proper workout socks, you’ll quickly regret it. What makes these ones from Adidas so great is that the feet are cushioned, offering extra comfort. The fabric is sweat-wicking too, helping to keep feet dry. Adidas Men’s Athletic Socks, $12.99 to $42.11 for 6 Pairs on Amazon .

As both experts emphasized, what’s most important to keep in mind when choosing workout clothes is to buy items that make you feel comfortable and confident. You don’t need anything fancy to work out, so don’t get caught up in brand names or fabrics. As long as you feel like you can move your body easily, you’re ready to go!

