Monongalia County Commission talks Harmony Grove Interchange
MORGANTOWN — The Harmony Grove Interchange — which would create a new exit from Interstate 79 to the Morgantown Industrial Park — could be four years away. The bad news comes as Mountaintop Beverage, a new bottling plant at the MIP, which is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Monongalia County directly and hundreds more around the state indirectly, prepares for full production in March, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival hosts online Q&A on pageant
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) hosted an online pageant Q&A on Thursday. Kristy Tenney Spencer, a member of WVSF Board of Directors and WVSF Pageant Director was present in addition to 2022 Miss WVSF Kelsey Hill and Mrs. WVSF Kari Park. During the beginning of the event, it was teased that another special guest would be joining soon.
Longtime judge rejects deferred adjudication for defendant in truck-topper fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Bridgeport man accused of defrauding several area residents by taking money for truck toppers and then never delivering them saw his bid for a deferred adjudication rejected Friday. Todd McDougal would have had the chance to end up with misdemeanor false pretenses...
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
County commissioners approve bid to up security at courthouse and annex
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioners took steps Thursday to improve security at the courthouse and annex. Commissioners approved a bid of $10,067.76 with Monitronics to add more security cameras and panic buttons in the buildings. The action comes in the wake of an incident last month when an intruder was discovered in the annex.
Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis, 89, of Wolf Summit, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born on September 14, 1933 in Lightburn, Lewis County, the daughter of the late Norval Lawrence Sr...
Carl Edward 'Eddie' Christie
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl Edward “Eddie” Christie, 84, of Clarksburg, and formerly of Washington, D.C. and Quepos/Manuel Antonio Costa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Salem Genesis Center. He was born in Clarksburg, on August 2, 1938, son of the late...
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new...
Robert C. Byrd student, his father arrested Friday following alleged threat against school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Robert C. Byrd High School senior and his father, both of Clarksburg, are both facing charges after the student allegedly made threats against the school on Friday. Ayden Michael Jedju, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats and Shaun Michael Jedju, 44, is...
WVWC to launch master's in clinical mental health counseling
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College on Friday announced its intention to develop a new master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling made possible through a collaborative $1.2 million project investment from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and Community Care of West Virginia. Community...
Share the love and register as an organ donor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education are encouraging everyone to share the love by registering to be an organ donor this Valentine’s Day, which is also National Donor Day. Observed every year on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, National...
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. The second service will be March 1 at Maple Spring Church with speaker Pastor Mark Teets. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for Easter Sunrise Service.
This weekend will make or break WVU's tourney hopes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are normally two ways to look at anything and West Virginia’s upcoming Saturday/Monday excursion to Texas to face the Longhorns in Austin and Baylor in Waco are no exception. The Mountaineers face Texas at noon on Saturday on ESPN2.
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
PHS Interact Club volunteers in the community
KINGWOOD — Preston High School has been home to Key Club for over a decade, a club emphasizing service to self and community. Key Club has been changed to Interact Club, which shares the same values. The Key Club was an offshoot of Kiwanis, but with no local Kiwanis...
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
