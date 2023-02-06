ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Stars Reunite for Sequel

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago

Sony has reportedly asked two actors and one producer of the hit 1997 slasher to reunite for an upcoming sequel.

Two original cast members of the late '90s blockbuster film I Know What You Did Last Summer may be returning to the set for an upcoming sequel.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles for a potential Sony reboot, according to a recent Deadline report .

Sources close to the project said it's still in its early development stages, also revealing that Neal H. Moritz has been asked to return as producer, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ( Do Revenge , Sweet/Vicious , Thor: Love and Thunder ) set to direct and Leah McKendrick ( Misconduct , Pamela & Ivy, Bad Moms ) on board to write the script for the sequel, per the outlet.

Sony has not commented on the new movie thus far, but following the success of a similar reboot project, Scream , this new endeavor isn't exactly a jump scare.

The first film was originally released in 1997 and is based on Lois Duncan's novel of the same name. The story follows four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they are stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.

The slasher was such a hit that it led to multiple spin-offs–including two full-length features, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), as well as an Amazon Prime Video TV series decades later (2021)–and was initially credited with launching the careers of its original cast members: Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe .

Further details about the latest installment have yet to be released, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as Sony shares word of joining cast members, a plot, or a potential premiere date.

For those feeling nostalgic, the original 1997 film is currently streaming on Netflix , with the second sequel and TV series available to stream via Prime Video .

