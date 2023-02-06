ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jason Rowley resigning as Phoenix Suns team president, CEO with new owner about to take over

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN – No one was more outspoken about ESPN’s report back in November 2021 that Robert Sarver created a “toxic” work environment during his tenure as Phoenix Suns team owner that began in 2004 than Jason Rowley.

“The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organization vehemently reject the claims made in today’s ESPN article,” said Rowley, the Suns' president and CEO, said in a very lengthy statement in reaction to the report.” Our two organizations have always worked hard to create an environment that is respectful and diverse; where racism, sexism and damaging behavior of any kind are not condoned.”

Now he’s resigning.

Persons with knowledge of the situation informed The Arizona Republic that Rowley will part ways with Suns after holding those positions with the team since 2012. The persons requested anonymity since they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes first reported the news Monday.

The NBA approved billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia as the Suns new team owner ahead of a scheduled press conference Wednesday in Phoenix. The NBA franchise is moving forward without Rowley, who ESPN reported was involved in incidents that remained an issue with team employees.

Ishbia agreed in principle Dec. 20 of last year to buy the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for a record $4 billion.

MORE: Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver suspended for 1 year, fined $10M after NBA investigation

NEW OWNER: Former Michigan State walk-on buys Phoenix Suns, Mercury for nearly $4 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpvoS_0keXv03400
Rep. Jeff Weninger (from left), R-Chandler, Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley and Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, speak during a grand opening event at the FanDuel sportsbook at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sept. 9, 2021. David Wallace/The Republic

Sam Garvin has been serving as the team’s interim governor after Sarver elected to sell team amid the backlash from the results of an 10-month investigation that resulted in Sarver receiving a year-long suspension and $10-million fine for "'workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.''

The NBA gave the Suns a list of provisions in imposing the Sarver sanctions, with the final one related to the interim governor, stating he couldn’t “terminate or hire a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, or Chief Revenue Officer” of either the Suns or Mercury without Sarver’s written approval, according to the ESPN report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgDCX_0keXv03400
Mat Ishbia watches the Suns take on the Pacers during a game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 21, 2023. Ishbia is waiting on NBA approval to officially become the new team owner. Patrick Breen/The Republic

That essentially meant Garvin, a minority team owner, couldn’t fire CFO Jim Pitman, CRO Dan Costello and Rowley without Sarver’s written approval. For some Suns employees, that was a problem because they contend Rowley contributed to the toxic work environment during Sarver’s run as team owner, according to the ESPN report, which outlines several incidents.

The ESPN report unveiled the backstory to an incident from the Watchell and Lipton report on the 10-month Sarver investigation in which Rowley, Costello, Suns senior vice president of ticket sales Kyle Pottinger and Melissa Goldenberg, a team general counsel, knew of an “a representative of a team sponsor” grabbing the buttocks of female Suns employee at a bar in Mexico City when the Suns played the Spurs there in December 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlLNT_0keXv03400
Phoenix Suns vice chairman Sam Garvin has been serving as interim team owner after the NBA hit Robert Sarver with a year suspension and $10 million fine for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies'' found during a 10-month investigation. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Rowley reportedly had a history of behavior that some employees say contributed to the toxic work environment established by Sarver. The ESPN report says Rowley had a “profane-laced tirade” aimed at a female employee in 2013.

Pregnant at the time, the employee struggled to get her maternity leave and was fired when returning from her leave, ESPN reported. A former employee told ESPN Rowley was one of the Suns executives who looked to terminate the pregnant female employee while she was on leave.

The ESPN report provided additional examples of Rowley taking a highly aggressive approach at Suns employees, female and male.

A Suns employee told ESPN Rowley “tore into” a female employee for a mistake regarding an executive gathering at a Phoenix restaurant. The Suns employee witnessed the incident as the restaurant was unable to accommodate the gathering due to a scheduling mistake made by the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mprRV_0keXv03400
Gov. Doug Ducey and Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley walk to a grand opening event at the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sept. 9, 2021. David Wallace/The Republic

In 2015, Rowley reportedly cursed out security as he and his wife were stopped at the arena main entrance for a concert, according to the report.

"Don't you know who I f---ing am?" Rowley allegedly asked security officials, according to one former employee who was present. "Do you want to lose your f---ing job?”

This led to arena officials creating a special orange badge for entry Suns executives like Rowley could wear, but he did and his wife weren’t wearing it for a 2020 concert at the arena.

According to the ESPN report, Rowley’s wife was stopped for entering a restricted arena, which led to Rowley having words with an arena employee.

Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jason Rowley resigning as Phoenix Suns team president, CEO with new owner about to take over

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Speculation swirls around Bobby Hurley as Arizona State fades away in 2023

Arizona State is an NIT team right now, and the Sun Devils’ path to the NCAA Tournament is narrowing. The Sun Devils will definitely need to beat either UCLA or Arizona in the coming weeks, and they will probably need to grab at least one other high-value win while avoiding bad losses. ASU doesn’t have much breathing room in the pursuit of an NCAA bid. If the Sun Devils miss out, coach Bobby Hurley might think about a change of scenery.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyInYourState

Pizzeria Bianco May Have The Longest Wait In Arizona, But It’s Worth Every Minute

One of the most famous restaurants in Arizona, Pizzeria Bianco isn’t the kind of place you can just visit on a whim. With wait times that are regularly up to several hours long, a trip here takes careful planning – but you won’t regret it. This award-winning eatery has some of the best pizzas outside of Italy, and you can rest assured you’ll savor every bite.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

773K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy