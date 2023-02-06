NY GOP Rep. George Santos accused of sexual harassment: What we know

The congressman who lied on his resume and has since touched off a string of state and federal investigations into his financial dealings has now been accused of sexual harassment.

A former aide filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee on Friday against Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., according to a copy of the complaint posted on social media.

Santos has denied the allegations. Inquiries to the lawyers for Santos and Myers for comment were not immediately returned.

“It is an unfortunate series of events, but the matter will hopefully be handled by the appropriate bodies and not litigated through the news media," Myers said in a statement.

Here's what we know about the aide and the complaint.

Who filed the sexual harassment complaint against George Santos?

The man who filed the complaint is Derek Myers. He describes himself on Twitter as a journalist and was listed as the editor of the Scioto Valley Guardian in Ohio.

What did Derek Myers do for George Santos?

Myers worked in Santos' D.C. office starting Jan. 24, according to the ethics complaint. His duties included "answering phones, reading mail, corresponding, and writing to constituents, among other tasks." He said his title was "volunteer" until hiring paperwork could be completed.

What does the House Ethics sexual harassment complaint allege against George Santos?

Myers wrote that on Jan. 25, the day after he started working as a volunteer, Santos hit on him. He alleged:

Santos asked Myers if he had an account with Grindr, a hookup app popular in the gay community.

While in Santos' private office, the congressman called him "buddy" and insisted Myers sit with him on a small sofa.

Santos put his leg on Myers' left leg and said, "Hey buddy, we're going to karaoke tonight. Would you like to go?"

When Myers declined, Santos "proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin."

Santos then told Myers his husband was out of town that night "if you want to come over."

Myers pushed Santos' hand away and proceeded to discuss constituent correspondence.

What else does the complaint against George Santos allege?

Myers said he was called into the Congressman's office on Jan. 30 and asked about his background as a journalist, including "matters that had already been disclosed in my conversations with hiring managers."

On Feb. 1, Myers said he was informed his job offer was being rescinded.

The complaint also alleges that it is a violation of House Ethics for Santos' office to have him work as a volunteer to "offload work from paid staff members."

What has George Santos said about these allegations?

Santos denied the sexual harassment allegation. "It's comical," he told CNN . "Of course, I deny that claim."

