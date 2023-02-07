Mets DFA outfielder Khalil Lee amid domestic abuse allegations

The New York Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported on Monday.

The Mets’ decision came five days after a lawsuit against the 24-year-old was filed. The lawsuit, which Lee’s ex-girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill, alleged the outfielder kicked, choked, and pulled her hair during an argument in Syracuse last May.

The physical abuse allegation led to Hill going to authorities the following day and an arrest warrant was issued for Lee on Aug. 10, 2022, citing criminal obstruction of breath.

The lawsuit, which was reported by Anne Hayes of Syracuse.com , claimed Hill was slapped in the face by Lee and her hair was “yanked.” It also was claimed Hill felt Lee’s “hand around her neck, but could not breathe or speak to tell him to let her go.” This was followed by alleged verbal abuse toward Hill as well.

The Mets organization put a statement out last Wednesday on the accusations:

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations. We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.”

The lawsuit, being handled by Hill’s attorney Milton Williams, claimed she later ended up at a hotel where she reached out to a friend and documented the injuries that included bruises and marks on her.

Lee made his MLB debut in 2021 where he played in a total of 13 games across two seasons (2021-22), mostly with the Mets.

The right fielder was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2016 draft where he remained in the minors for the majority of his career. He also was part of the three-team blockbuster trade that sent him to New York and Andrew Benintendi to the Royals from the Boston Red Sox.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is always available. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 1- 800-799-7233

