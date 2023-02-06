Tom Brady brings in notable guest for post-retirement podcast

Tom Brady’s weekly podcast has provided some interesting comments over the last few years, but he went in a different direction for his first post-retirement episode.

The upcoming episode of Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast includes appearances from many notable figures. Chief among them is Bill Belichick, who spoke to Brady and paid tribute to the quarterback’s career.

Brady then became audibly emotional and said there was “no one” he’d rather be associated with than Belichick, his longtime coach in New England.

Supposedly, there was some real tension between Belichick and Brady when the quarterback left the Patriots in 2020. That has clearly faded, which has been made clear by some other comments Belichick has made since then.

Brady announced his retirement last week, and he has already set a date for when he plans to begin his most notable post-retirement venture.

