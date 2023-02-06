9-1-1 Midseason Premiere Promo: Lightning Strikes [Spoiler]!

What the… Buck?!

Lightning strikes way more than twice in Fox’s electrifying first promo for the back half of 9-1-1 Season 6 , which will arrive Monday, March 6 at 8/7c.

Fresh episodes of Fantasy Island Season 2 will follow the first responders drama at 9 pm, given that the freshman procedural Alert: Missing Persons Unit will have wrapped its run on Feb. 27 (with a double-episode finale).

In the 9-1-1 spring premiere, which is titled “In a Flash,” a dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strikes emergencies for the 118 all over the city. Amidst Mother Nature’s latest bit of mayhem, Bobby sends Athena and May undercover into the rehab facility as he is still investigating his AA sponsor’s mysterious death; Maddie is dreading her parents visit; and Albert surprises Chimney with a drop-by.

“In a Flash.” A hero struck by lightning. Hmm, is that unlucky 118 member fated to become a speedster? Tune in March 6!

