9-1-1 Midseason Premiere Promo: Lightning Strikes [Spoiler]!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago

What the… Buck?!

Lightning strikes way more than twice in Fox’s electrifying first promo for the back half of 9-1-1 Season 6 , which will arrive Monday, March 6 at 8/7c.

Fresh episodes of Fantasy Island Season 2 will follow the first responders drama at 9 pm, given that the freshman procedural Alert: Missing Persons Unit will have wrapped its run on Feb. 27 (with a double-episode finale).

In the 9-1-1 spring premiere, which is titled “In a Flash,” a dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strikes emergencies for the 118 all over the city. Amidst Mother Nature’s latest bit of mayhem, Bobby sends Athena and May undercover into the rehab facility as he is still investigating his AA sponsor’s mysterious death; Maddie is dreading her parents visit; and Albert surprises Chimney with a drop-by.

“In a Flash.” A hero struck by lightning. Hmm, is that unlucky 118 member fated to become a speedster? Tune in March 6!

Want scoop on 9-1-1 , or for any other Fox show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

TVLine

1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2

This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923‘s freshman season. On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday, series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run. Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy. The actor tells @SavannahGuthrie he’ll be there for second season of ‘1923,’ the Yellowstone prequel. pic.twitter.com/er1Gq54iUm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2023 Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford)...
TVLine

The Flash's Final Season Opens With 'Pure Emotion' for Barry/Iris, Will Close On a 'Really High Note'

Let’s do the time loop againnnnn. The CW’s The Flash returns this Wednesday at 8/7c with what is far from its first take on a time loop episode. Why dip back into that well to kick off no less than the speedster series’ final season? “It was all about me needing a story where I could explore nothing but pure emotion for Barry and Iris (played by Grant Gustin and Candice Patton),” showrunner Eric Wallace tells TVLine. “A lot of my favorite episodes are time loop episodes, but they always have one thing in common: somebody dies over and over. We did it...
TVLine

A Million Little Things' James Roday Rodriguez on How Gary's Bombshell News Will Shape Rest of Final Season — Plus, Grade the Premiere

Warning: This post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things‘ Season 5 premiere.  Just when you thought A Million Little Things might’ve exhausted its supply of “bittersweet plot twists,” along comes Wednesday’s Season 5 premiere, which revels in the upcoming birth of Gary and Maggie’s baby but also reveals that Gary’s cancer is never going to go into remission. The news, while gutting, is not as immediately dire as it first seems — we’ll get to that in a moment. First, here’s a rundown of the other major plot points in “The Last Dance:” * The Friends of Jon let Gary and Maggie...
TVLine

The Flash Boss Teases Oliver's Return, Says Stephen Amell Requested One Storyline Add-On Before Saying Yes

Stephen Amell requested just one “extra” storyline add-on before agreeing to reprise his role of Arrow‘s Oliver Queen during The Flash‘s final season. It was announced in early January that the ninth episode of The Flash‘s ninth and final season (which premieres this Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8/7c) will bring back Amell as well as David Ramsey and Keiyan Lonsdale (as John Diggle/Spartan and Wally West/Kid Flash), while Sendhil Ramamurthy in the same episode reprises his role as Flash foe Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. How was Amell’s encore facilitated? Does The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace make that phone call, or does it come from longtime...
TVLine

Great Expectations Adaptation From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Gets Hulu Release Date

On this, the anniversary of Charles Dickens’ birthday, a release date has been announced for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s limited series adaptation of the classic novel Great Expectations. The six-part series produced by FX and BBC will premiere Stateside on Hulu on Sunday, March 26, with its first two episodes. (The BBC will air the series in the UK, while other international releases via the likes of Star+ and Disney+ will be announced at a later date.) Great Expectations is described by the Cliffs Notes I absolutely definitely never used in high school (I swear, Mrs. Price!) as the coming-of-age story...
TVLine

For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History

Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
TVLine

Meet Grease's First-Ever Pink Ladies in Trailer for Paramount+ Prequel Series

Who’s up for a trip back to 1954? Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, its new musical series about the origins of Rydell High’s first girl gang. “In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the official logline. That much is made clear in the trailer, which also gives us our first taste of some of the original songs being performed on the show. The...
TVLine

Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series

Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
TVLine

Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse Ditch Meth for PopCorners in Super Bowl Ad

What does it take to perfect PopCorners? A little science, bitch!  PopCorners’ Super Bowl commercial reunites Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a quasi-Breaking Bad revival. In it, Jesse gets a taste of Walt’s latest batch — only instead of Blue Sky, it’s a blue bag of white cheddar-flavored PopCorners. “Yo! These are the bomb!” Jesse opines. “Everyone is going to want a taste… and I know just the guy to talk to.” We then cut to a meeting between Walt, Jesse and Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamanca. Before they proceed, Walt has one demand for the high-ranking distributor: “Say. Their. Name.” He’s...
TVLine

Conners Shocker: How Bev Protected Roseanne and Jackie From Their Father

Wednesday’s Conners culminated in a devastating reveal about Roseanne and Jackie’s childhood — one that has Jackie see her emotionally manipulative mother in a whole new light. While searching for a caregiver for Bev, Jackie learned — via her mother’s medical history — that Bev once took a beating from Al to shield her daughters from their physically abusive father. Afterward, Bev sent Roseanne and Jackie to stay with Nana Mary — not because she was an unfit parent, as Jackie had always assumed, but because she didn’t want her kids to find out that Al broke her arm. Al was...
TVLine

The Goldbergs First Look: AJ Michalka's Lainey Returns... to Reunite With Barry?

A blast from Barry’s romantic past is coming back again on The Goldbergs. AJ Michalka is set to reprise her role as Barry’s ex-fiancée Lainey Lewis in an upcoming episode of the long-running ABC comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively. In the installment — titled “Two-Timing Goldbergs” and airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30/7:30c — Lainey comes to Jenkintown to meet Erica’s baby, Muriel Goldberg-Schwartz. While Erica couldn’t be more excited for her best friend’s visit, her husband Geoff “is worried that Lainey’s return will cause chaos in Barry’s life, which is quickly written off by Erica as paranoia,” reads the official synopsis....
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Family Comedy Gets CBS Pilot Order

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are one step closer to headlining their first joint sitcom. CBS on Wednesday handed a pilot order to as-yet-untitled family comedy fronted by the father-son duo, TVLine has learned. In the prospective multi-cam, which was first put into development in October, “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible...
TVLine

The Last of Us' Joel Is Not a Good Guy (But That's So Easy to Overlook!) and More Post-Episode 4 Thoughts

Joel Miller has done bad things. We’ve heard the refrain several times over the course of The Last of Us’ first four episodes. Joel said it. Tess said it. Ellie asked about it. And we’ve seen it for ourselves: Starting in Episode 1, when Joel lost his mind on the guard blocking his exit from the Quarantine Zone, and as recently as Sunday’s hour, which found him finishing off an attacker he easily could’ve let live. (Read a full recap.) Pedro Pascal’s character is a man of unflinching violence perpetrated with disregard for morality or collateral damage. On paper, I sure as...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Sulphur Springs Return Date, Weeknd Concert Trailer and More

Something spooky is headed to Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs next month. The tween series will kick off its third season on Friday, March 24 at 8/7c, with two new episodes. (Watch a teaser above.) In the upcoming season, “a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont,” per the official synopsis. “After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.” Secrets of...
TVLine

SNL Disses Ginny & Georgia in #PeakTV Takedown — WATCH

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live took aim at #PeakTV, and dissed a current Netflix hit in the process. During a showbiz-themed game show parody featuring contestants Robert, Jacqueline and Mary — played respectively by host Pedro Pascal and cast members Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — Big Hollywood Quiz host Jack Delmar (Bowen Yang) proceeded to ask the players questions about a number of seemingly buzzy TV series. And they whiffed each and every time. Most notably, Yang’s emcee posed this Q regarding Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia: “This breakout hit is the current No. 1 show on Netflix, Ginny &… ” When the trio flashed blank...
TVLine

Night Court Sneak Peek: Dan Pushes Abby to Get Angry for Once

Night Court‘s Abby is just about the nicest judge we’ve ever met — but we’re about to learn she does have some things to vent about after all. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), with Dan encouraging the sunny Abby to get in touch with her anger: “You’re allowed to be mad.” Abby would rather “put positive energy out there,” she says, but she admits “it is hard to be positive all the time.” In fact, her move to the big city and new job as night court judge have “been a little harder than I...
TVLine

The Flash Boss Breaks Down Red Death Reveal in Final Season Premiere, Why Villain Was Cast With Arrowverse Vet

The following contains spoilers from The Flash‘s final season premiere. The CW’s The Flash kicked off its farewell run with a time loop episode in which Barry learned not to live the rest of his and Iris’ life according to some spoiler-filled “map book” he had compiled, but to make decisions in the moment. As such, for example, we saw Iris turn down a sweet offer to be gobbled up by CatCo Media and instead declare her intent to expand Central City Citizen Media on her own terms. The Season 9 opener also served up a first kiss for Chester and Allegra…...
TVLine

Ratings: SmackDown, Fire Country Lead Friday; NBC Sitcoms Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown led the night in the demo while CBS’ Fire Country slipped past Blue Bloods to claim the largest audience. CBS | S.W.A.T. (with 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and Fire Country (6.1 mil/0.4) are on track for their second-largest audiences of the season, though the latter — even with this past Sunday’s post-AFC Championship showcase — dipped in the demo. Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.4) was pretty steady. FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down from last week’s best-in-a-long-while demo rating. NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.8 mil/0.2) hit season...
TVLine

Snowfall EP Teases a 'Surprising' and 'Emotional' End to the Final Season

Franklin was so close to getting everything he wanted. His pockets were full, and he was ready to step out of the game for good. But then Teddy wiped out all his accounts, putting him deep into debt, and everything fell apart from there. Snowfall’s sixth and final season — which premieres the first two episodes Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c on FX — finds the Saint family at war with each other and Franklin backed into a corner. Desperate for cash at the end of Season 5, the drug kingpin robbed his Aunt Louie, who undercut him to become Teddy’s...
TVLine

1923 Renewed for Season 2

The Dutton family’s origin story will continue: Paramount+ has renewed 1923 for a second season, TVLine has learned. The renewal news comes midway through Season 1’s eight-episode order. The Yellowstone prequel’s freshman run resumes Sunday, Feb. 5, with the first of four consecutive episodes, culminating in the Feb. 26 finale. Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren), and explores the early-20th Century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. The cast also...
