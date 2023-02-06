Read full article on original website
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances
BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
fox5dc.com
Official state aromas
New Mexico is trying to become the first state to have an official aroma, prompting a debate about what the official aromas of the DMV would be. Producer Corey and the Like It Or Not crew share what they think the area smells like.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
fox5dc.com
Mental health classes could soon be required in Virginia schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A new bill created to address mental health in the classroom is making its way through the Virginia General Assembly. While Republicans and Democrats don’t always see eye to eye, this legislation has bipartisan support. The bill would require students at the elementary, middle, and high...
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Virginia Is Hiding In This Park
Virginia is known for many things: gorgeous mountains, world-class hiking trails, stunning rivers, and caverns. But sand caves? Those aren’t typically associated with Virginia’s terrain. That’s why it’s so exciting to discover one of the most beautiful sand caves in the U.S. right here in Virginia. Located in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, this sand cave in Virginia is nothing short of incredible. And relatively few people have seen it in person!
fox5dc.com
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
WTOP
After passing in Maryland, ban on cat declawing fails in Virginia
While Maryland lawmakers passed a ban on the practice of declawing cats last year, a similar ban has fallen short in the Virginia General Assembly. “This is to protect cats,” argued Virginia Del. Wendy Gooditis, who pushed for the ban, calling declawing “cruel and unnecessary.”. The Humane Society...
Inside chat with stylist who dressed Maryland’s first family
Lana Rae was a part of an important time in Maryland's history as she styled the first lady and Moores kids for inauguration events.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
fox5dc.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a squeaky clean record — despite a past drug problem — and maintained a disciplined diet and fitness routine as he pursued advanced degrees in criminal justice and criminology. But his arrest in a quadruple stabbing near the University...
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers are wrestling about all the places people can carry guns amid permit spike
Maryland lawmakers had their first crack Tuesday at a sweeping bill regarding concealed carry permits in the state and where residents will be able to freely take their firearms. The number of state residents who applied for concealed carry permits in the last six months of 2022 increased sevenfold after...
foxbaltimore.com
Border crisis appears to extend well beyond Texas and into Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In 2017, the Trump Administration launched the Victim of Immigration Crime Engagement office, also known as VOICE. It was started to provide assistance for victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. When the office launched, then President Trump referred to the murders of two California sheriff's...
DC Police arrest man for punching Minnesota Congresswoman in apartment elevator
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Minnesota Congresswoman in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning. Police arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, on the same day as the reported assault. He has been charged with Simple Assault.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Maryland Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Dining in a rustic barn AND devouring country classics? Sounds like the perfect pairing. You don’t have to travel down south for barn dining — there’s a barn restaurant in Maryland and it also offers country cooking, including shepherd’s pie, meat loaf, hot roast beef, and more. Read on to learn more, and arrive with a hearty appetite.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
Comments / 0