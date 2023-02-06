Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Alicia Keys Releases Stunning New Visual For “Stay” Feat. Lucky Daye In Time For Valentine’s Day
ALICIA KEYS RELEASES STUNNING NEW VISUAL FOR “STAY” FEAT. LUCKY DAYE IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY. “STAY” IS FEATURED ON ‘KEYS II’- THE DELUXE EDITION OF THE GLOBAL SUPERSTAR’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ALBUM ‘KEYS’. 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and globally-celebrated music icon Alicia...
Evan Mock and Pandora Teamed up for Evan Loves You by Pandora a VIP Pre-Fashion Week Cocktail Reception
Evan Mock and Pandora teamed up for Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel. Joining Evan Mock at his celebration with the jewelry brand were VIP guests Julia Fox, Aoki Lee Simmons, Luka Sabbat, Yara Shahidi, Ivy Getty, Gossip Girl co-stars Eli Brown and Thomas Doherty, and emerging music artist Badius. Guests were treated to a cocktail reception on the penthouse floor with Casa del sol tequila cocktails and Pandora jewelry engraving. Following the reception, there was a dinner for 50+ VIPs treated to burrata salads and branzino, with chocolate chip cookies and apple crostada for dessert.
Shaheed and DJ Supreme Talk ‘Take It Back’ Video – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
Sometimes a return to fundamentals is all it takes to remind you of the beauty at the roots of something great. At the roots of hip-hop—now a global phenomenon that speaks words of hope and compassion to people in their own language—are guardians of its precious gem of simplicity. Shaheed and DJ Supreme are two such sages, reminding future generations that all you need to tell your story are your rhymes and a rhythm to run it through. The timeless duo from Birmingham, AL keeps it real, using hip-hop to spread wisdom through their multiple LPs and live performances alongside acts like Scarface, Jurassic 5, The Jungle Brothers, and more. Over the years, they’ve rep’d Alabama under the Communicating Vessels label while promoting community-based initiatives through their non-profit K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding). Catch the next iteration of Shaheed’s smooth lyrics and DJ Supreme’s soulful production on their upcoming LP, The Art of Throwing Darts.
DJ Khaled Offers Full Scholarship for Student to Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment
Grammy-winning musician, record executive, and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9 at...
Kid Koala Shares Exuberant “Things Are Gonna Change”
Legendary turntablist and producer Kid Koala has released “Things Are Gonna Change” featuring art pop musician Lelani, the latest single from his upcoming album Creatures of the Late Afternoon (out April 14th). In classic Koala fashion there’s more than meets the eye here; the vinyl doubles as a board game complete with game pieces, dice and 150 game cards – an original game with its own soundtrack.
City Wind – Go Get It
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
Young Jonn Bares His Mind On Olamide Enlisted Single “Currency”
Chocolate City’s frontline act Young Jonn has revealed his long-anticipated single “Currency.” Following the successful release of his sophomore EP, “Love Is Not Enough VOL 2”, which he tags on Apple Music as “a further exploration of love’s highs and heartaches, charting on Nigeria’s official Top 10 charts and peaking at Number 1 on this chart for weeks. Young Jonn makes a comeback with “Currency” featuring Olamide, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and influential artists in Africa.
Top Ten DJS to See at ULTRA MUSIC FEST 2023
It is almost that time again ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL is back March 24th – 26th in Miami, Florida, with the world’s stellar lineup in electronic music. Check out our Top Ten list below. TIESTO. ARMIN VAN BUUREN. ADAM BEYER. DAVID GUETTA. GARETH EMERY. BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE. AFROJACK.
Christian Royce Announces His New Single “Death Over Life”
2023 breakout artist Christian Royce officially announces his new single “Death Over Life.” The anticipated single is set to release on all platforms February 6th. In an ever-growing industry, Christian Royce is that fresh breath of air to the music game. The new-school melodic, diverse R&B/HipHop/Pop artist hails from New Britain, Connecticut has already gotten fans in a frenzy. At only 23 years old, he has accomplished more than some do in a life-time with unreleased singles with 21 savage, D savage, Phresher, and many others.
Rot Ken – “Yea Yea” ft. Yung Sinn
Rising down south with a rawness that permeates each track he approaches, Rot Ken is a true one-of-a-kind talent. Continuing to flaunt his versatility, Ken teams with Slaughter Gang rapper and fellow Georgia native, Yung Sinn, to share his new video for “Yea Yea.” The video sees Ken and Sinn posted up at an abandoned self-service car wash in Decatur, GA. Shot in the gray of winter, the scene creates a backdrop of hopelessness that Ken is motivated to overcome as his rhymes animate the scene: “I sell it for 5, but I got it for 1, I’m just tryna make a better way/I came from the hood, I know how you feel, I’m praying these youngins gon’ relate.”
Galactic of music: Nonchalant Sosaa
Nonchalant Sosaa” An Amazing Multitalented artist of the hip-hop culture, a balanced, focused, and metaphorical lyricists. And here we are talking about the identical artist they say Nonchalant Sosaa Looks like- Chief Keef 2.0.”. Nonchalant Sosaa is a fresh young and rising artist in the talented city of Baton...
