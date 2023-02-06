Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
theaztecnews.org
6-Year-Old Shoots, Severely Injures Teacher
The community of Newport News, Virginia is still reeling from the shooting on Friday, January 6 at Richneck Elementary. First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner is in stable condition after being shot through the hand and torso. Zwerner, 25, a teacher described to be an “all-around good teacher” and comes from a long line of educators, was shot by one of her six-year-old students. The boy had intentionally fired a handgun after an “interaction” with her, according to Police Chief Steve Drew. He elaborated, “There was no physical struggle or fight.”
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Police say the victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old. Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that two of the victims were flown […]
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot
Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart
Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Teacher Sent Emails Showing Behavioral Problems Of 6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Her
Teacher Abby Zwerner has sent emails that showed behavioral problems of the 6-year-old student who had shot her in Virginia. Zwerner reportedly warned school administrators about the student, but they have not taken any action. Classes at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia have reportedly resumed for a week...
Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address
WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
Police: Suffolk store held up at gunpoint
Two people held up the Holiday Food Store on North Main Street in Suffolk at gunpoint Wednesday morning, Suffolk Police said.
Police identify 26-year-old victim in Newport News homicide
Police have identified Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, of Newport News, as the woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday after a welfare check.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police identify woman killed on Aluminum Drive
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Drive, according to the Hampton Police Division. The victim was identified as Amy Russell, 42.
Man injured in shooting in western Henrico
A man is in the hospital and another has been charged after a shooting in western Henrico County.
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
Andre Rawls, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested on July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering.
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
